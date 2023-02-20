In July 2022, monarch butterflies were red listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, designating them an endangered species.
Without a combination of nectar plants for food and the big, bright butterfly’s larval host plant, milkweed, monarchs don’t stand a chance. Habitat loss, climate change, herbicide use and detrimental land management choices all are partially responsible for decreased monarch populations.
Enter Katie Harris, an MU plant, insect and microbial science doctoral candidate who is conducting monarch research at the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station (MOAES), located at MU’s South Farm. Harris is working to determine how citizens, from land managers to community members, can create habitat that attracts and supports female egg-laying monarch populations.
“We started in the summer of 2018,” Harris said of her butterfly/pollinator project, which also includes a study on native bees by fellow student, Jared Brabant.
“We grew plants in flats and when they were large enough, we planted them outside in 10 blocks,” she said.
Five of the blocks were planted out in the open and five on a tree line. Every block had milkweed growing at its center. Half also were planted with 10 species of native nectar plants, including monarda, prairie blazing star and sunflower maximilian. The latter blooms in late summer, providing flight fuel.
Research has shown that common milkweed and swamp milkweed are monarch favorites and Harris’ choice for the project.
“In addition to being easily sourced, both plants are low in cardenolides, enhancing caterpillar performance,” Harris said, referring to the poisonous milky substance visible when plants are compromised.
Monarch caterpillars are largely immune to the toxic effects of this ultimately beneficial exchange with milkweed as the compounds, once ingested, concentrate in mature butterflies’ wings, making them distasteful to, and possibly sickening predators.
Harris found that monarchs had no difficulty locating and laying eggs on milkweed plants surrounded by nectar species as opposed to the stand-alone plants. She observed that milkweed flowers themselves were among monarch’s favorite nectar plants.
Block placement did make a difference.
“There were more eggs on the plants in the tree line where monarchs could rest in the branches, out of the way of predators,” Harris said. She speculated that cooling shade on a hot Missouri afternoon may also have been attractive.
Harris said past research has shown that the presence of oleander aphids on milkweed plants can be beneficial to monarchs in two ways and that butterflies might even choose to lay eggs on plants with light aphid infestations.
“Plants will defend against the aphids and use fewer defenses against the caterpillars,” Harris said. She noted a separate study determined that hungry lady beetles preferred to dine on aphids, bypassing monarch eggs and caterpillars.
Heavy infestations of aphids, however, can kill milkweed and Harris recommended gently removing the aphids with water.
Tim Reinbott, director of field operations at MOAES, and Deborah Finke, professor and director of undergraduate studies for the Division of Plant Sciences — and Harris’ adviser — are the primary investigators for the project. A grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) titled “Evaluation of Best Management Practices for Bumble Bee and Monarch Habitat,” and a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) grant, “Investigation of Monarch and Bumble Bee Habitat Needs,” are funding the research.
“From the work that we’d been doing, we had questions,” said Reinbott. “We wondered if we were just feeding the birds and found out through Katie’s research that monarchs preferred the shade.”
Reinbott said the project provided an opportunity to look at various related issues such as differences in native seed ecotypes. Does using seed collected in Missouri make a difference?
“Sources say that you need to plant a 30 to 50 species mix for best results, but we used a 10 species mix that worked great,” he said.
Researchers additionally collected bloom time data that can be used to answer questions about adaptation as it applies to climate change.
“Monarchs typically only live 30 to 40 days but the generation that is triggered to migrate can live for eight to nine months,” Harris observed. “They physically stop breeding and drink lots of nectar, which is stored as lipids. Migrating monarchs can fly up to 3,000 miles.”
Mizzou Botanic Garden hosted the inaugural meeting of Missourians for Monarchs, a statewide conservation effort with lots of information and inspiration on its website: moformonarchs.org
“Plant milkweed,” Harris said. “A little patch is OK because every little bit helps.”
You can purchase milkweed and other native plants at the Grow Native! plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 8 at Bradford Research Center, 4968 S. Rangeline Road.
Harris is set to complete her PhD in May. She hopes to make a career in science policy in a government or nonprofit situation. You can view a video of Harris discussing her work on the MOAES YouTube channel. Her academic Twitter account is @Monarchs_more
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.