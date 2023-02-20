In July 2022, monarch butterflies were red listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, designating them an endangered species.

Without a combination of nectar plants for food and the big, bright butterfly’s larval host plant, milkweed, monarchs don’t stand a chance. Habitat loss, climate change, herbicide use and detrimental land management choices all are partially responsible for decreased monarch populations.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.

