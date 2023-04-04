Nadia Navarrete-Tindall is a Cooperative Extension associate professor

Nadia Navarrete-Tindall is a Cooperative Extension associate professor and native plant specialist with Lincoln University in Jefferson City whose work centers around native edibles for personal and commercial use. She is shown here at a field day in Ashland with a display of native edibles.

Courtesy of Janice Wiese-Fales

Botanic gardens exist to delight and educate visitors by demonstrating selections of both native and non-native plants that will thrive in regional home environments. When planning and planting a home landscape, options abound and native perennials are a good choice as long as plant requirements are matched to personal landscapes.

Growing natives is an environmental sustainability practice Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) shares with partner organizations like Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) and it’s Grow Native! program, Forest Keeling, Missouri Department of Conservation and others.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.

Recommended for you