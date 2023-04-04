Botanic gardens exist to delight and educate visitors by demonstrating selections of both native and non-native plants that will thrive in regional home environments. When planning and planting a home landscape, options abound and native perennials are a good choice as long as plant requirements are matched to personal landscapes.
Visit MU’s Bradford Research Center for MPF’s native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday for an opportunity to purchase native plants.
For all the reasons to love native plants — beauty; adaptability; beneficial insect, pollinator, songbird and wildlife support; contributions to carbon sequestration, stormwater management and soil health — there is one that gets less attention: some are darn good eating. Just ask Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, a Cooperative Extension associate professor and native plant specialist with Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
“Lincoln is one of 19 HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the country and we all have cooperative research programs — a lot of expertise on specific topics not covered by larger universities,” Navarrete-Tindall said. “One of the things I do is work with small urban and rural farmers, and gardeners, to grow specialty food crops and 90% of them are natives.
“I have a grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture to, in part, offer training and provide native food plants to people interested in growing them. We keep track of them to see how growers are doing and if they are using the plants,” she said.
Participants may grow plants for personal or commercial use.
Navarrete-Tindall has cultivated an edible native plant outdoor lab at Lincoln University. Her FINCA EcoFarm is based on a common family agriculture practice in her native country of El Salvador, simply known as a finca. In Navarrete-Tindall’s case, FINCA stands for Families Integrating Nature in Conservation and Agriculture. The lab garden is located at 1204 Chestnut St. in Jefferson City and is open to the public.
Nuts like pecans and black walnuts, and fruits such as pawpaws, persimmons and wild plums are obvious native edibles. This time of year, nature’s wild greens are on the menu. They have provided a welcome and nutritious spring tonic for thousands of years, especially appreciated after a winter’s menu of preserved foodstuffs from the previous growing season.
Three tasty perennial native greens available for the foraging in spring are goldenglow, Rudbeckia laciniata, stinging nettle or, as Navarrete-Tindall refers to it, nutritious nettle, Urtica dioica, and cup plant, Silphium perfoliatum.
Conservation areas and the Katy Trail are easily accessible spots to find these greens, Navarrete-Tindall said. She noted there is a nice stand of goldenglow along the MKT Trail near the Green Tennis Center at MU. If you spot plants in other places, please check that it is allowed before you pick. Never dig or take the entire plant; harvest only what you can use in a day or two.
Any of these greens may be used in recipes that call for spinach and are especially adaptable for things like quiche, frittatas and casseroles but should be blanched before added.
Goldenglow
Common and abundant, Navarrete-Tindall said she encourages people to forage for, or even grow goldenglow, also known as cutleaf, tall or green-headed coneflower, and sochan.
“Goldenglow has a slightly citrus flavor,” she said. “When it is small at this time of year, I most enjoy it raw in a salad with red peppers and oil and vinegar dressing. Goldenglow also makes a great pureed soup with onions.”
Stinging/nutritious nettle
“Nettles grow worldwide and everybody eats them,” Navarrete-Tindall said. “You must wear gloves when harvesting nutritious nettle. My husband ran into them by chance with bare legs. Now he knows where they grow.”
Nettles are best when young and must be blanched or steamed for at least 1 minute to be eaten by themselves or in other recipes. They are extremely nutritious.
“Nettles are hearty. I can eat them instead of meat with lemon and salt. In fact, you can make nettle patties,” she said.
Cup plant
“Cup plant leaves are best when young and can be eaten fresh but also are good blanched. They have a strong flavor,” Navarette-Tindall said.
For help identifying these plants — and for native plant recipes — visit the website of James Beard Award-winning chef and forager Alan Bergo: foragerchef.com.
You can follow or contact Navarrete-Tindall on her Facebook page: Native Plants and More. Several of her native plant recipes are available on the Grow Native! website.
