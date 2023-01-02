A song written by legendary musician Joni Mitchell in 1966, “The Circle Game,” is a bittersweet anthem about growing up. It also can serve as the title and theme of every avid gardener’s annual dirt-under-the-fingernails efforts. At the dawning of a new year, the first line of the song’s chorus, “And the seasons they go round and round …” speaks to reflections on the past year’s growing — or groaning — experiences and the fact that come spring, gardeners start over. Everything is once again possibility.

Last year’s high temps and scant rainfall were challenging. Jenna Sommer, Mizzou Botanic Garden’s (MUBG) horticulture manager who annually changes things up in the campus flower beds said that a future focus on plants that thrive under such conditions is merited given recent weather trends and predictions. Keep your eyes trained on Sommer’s future selections since one of the garden’s goals is to model what might do well in your mid-Missouri garden.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.

Recommended for you