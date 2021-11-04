The lead article in November’s The Atlantic magazine poses a disturbing question: “Who killed America’s newspapers?”
Fortunately for the democracy, it’s a question that doesn’t have to be answered yet. They’re not dead. And while they’re suffering — maybe in critical condition — there are signs of life and even glimmers of optimism.
A reasonable person might ask, why we should care.
We should care, I think, because newspapers still do most of the heavy lifting in journalism. That’s most of the investigative reporting, most of the analysis, most of the recounting of last night’s city council or school board meeting.
Their importance explains why we should be worried when we learn that more than one quarter of America’s newspapers have gone out of business in the first two decades of this century. We should be concerned that only about half as many journalists are employed, though that number still tops the employment in television journalism.
We should be not only concerned but angry that companies with no background or interest in journalism have bought up hundreds of papers across the country.
Here’s McKay Coppins in The Atlantic article:
“What threatens local newspapers now is not just digital disruption or abstract market forces. They’re being targeted by investors who have figured out how to get rich by strip-mining local news outfits. The model is simple: Gut the staff, sell the real estate, jack up subscription prices, and wring as much cash as possible out of the enterprise until eventually enough readers cancel their subscriptions that the paper folds or is reduced to a desiccated husk of its former self.”
Quickly now: Where have we seen this model applied in Columbia?
Coppins was writing about the depredations perpetrated by an investor called Alden Global Capital, but GateHouse, which purchased the Columbia Daily Tribune from the Waters family in 2016, has done much the same damage here and elsewhere.
(I dropped my subscription to the Trib after the first round of staff cuts and price increases made a mockery of Vicki Russell’s optimism about the sale. I read it now from time to time at the public library. Doesn’t take long.)
GateHouse’s reputation was such that, when it absorbed the less-reviled Gannett chain, GateHouse renamed itself Gannett. In addition to the Tribune, GateHouse owned and was gutting the papers in Boonville, Mexico and Kirksville, 12 Missouri papers in all. Gannett had the News Leader down in Springfield. Now only Springfield and Columbia are Gannett-owned. The others have been closed or sold to local, or at least more local, owners.
Both the Tribune and the News Leader are copy-edited and designed in Texas. Early deadlines mean that coverage of night meetings, games and crimes, which should be the bread and butter of a morning paper, is going to be a day late. Of course, when a paper has only one staff reporter, that coverage is going to be skimpy anyway. That was the Tribune’s situation. Now, I hear, the number is up to three.
You’ve stuck with me so far, and if you’ll hang on just a little longer, we’ll get to the good news.
Much of that good news is provided by Rudi Keller, a Missouri School of Journalism graduate and a battle-scarred veteran of the Tribune, now writing in the Missouri Independent. As you may have guessed, Rudi was that one staff reporter in 2018.
The Independent is one of those glimmers of optimism I mentioned early on. It’s a nonprofit online newsroom that has been covering state government for just a year. It’s an affiliate of States Newsroom, which operates similar nonprofits in 23 states. It has a small staff of full-time professional reporters and relies on grants and gifts, accepting no ads. (Full disclosure: I have given a little money.)
With advertising revenue a fraction of what it was 20 years ago and folks accustomed to reading their news online for free, the legal structure of a nonprofit makes a lot of sense. Contributions can be tax-deductible.
There are still profits to be made, though, for owners willing to invest in high-quality journalism. That’s why the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, two of the country’s best and biggest papers, are now owned by fabulously wealthy men who are spending to make them bigger and better.
It’s also why those community newspapers put on the market by Gannett were snapped up by buyers who intend to do well by doing good — good journalism, that is.
And it’s why Mark Maassen, executive director of the Missouri Press Association, told Rudi, “I’m bullish on Missouri newspapers, especially community newspapers.”
Finally, there’s some good news about the news.