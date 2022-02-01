It’s well known that greenhouse gases are warming our planet and that carbon dioxide is the major culprit. So it is imperative that we all decrease our carbon dioxide emissions as quickly as possible. According to Columbia’s Office of Sustainability, the community collectively emits 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent yearly. In 2018, that number was almost four times more than what is emitted by the average world citizen. We need to reduce a lot of carbon just to get to average.
Most of our carbon dioxide comes from the energy sector to produce electricity, move vehicles, and provide heat for residences and businesses. The single largest energy local entity is the city-owned Water and Light utility. With a production of 900,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, Water and Light accounts for 40% of the community’s total.
Practically all that carbon comes from three coal-fired power plants that the utility is tied to with long-term contracts. The plants are located far from Columbia but the electricity we buy at those sites comes with the ownership and responsibility for the carbon dioxide that is emitted. Reducing that tonnage is of utmost importance if Columbia is to be on target to meet its Climate Action goals.
Encouragingly, there are a significant number of citizens who care about this. They are involved through local environmental groups, or through service on boards and commissions such as the Climate Commission, or as interested citizens. Many supported development of the 2019 Climate Action Plan, and have patiently waited for the three-year study of the utility’s future energy supply and infrastructure needs to be completed, the Integrated Electric Resource Plan.
In December, the City Council received a report culminating a three-year study of the utility's future energy supply and infrastructure needs, called the Integrated Electric Resource Plan. The two-volume report was conducted by the consultant, Siemens Industry Inc., and another includes an accompanying report submitted by the Resource Plan Task Force. The consultant’s report provides analysis and detail, while the Task Force report focuses on highlights and provides City Council with priority recommendations.
The connection between the study and carbon emissions has to do with how much electricity the utility will need in the future and what energy sources will be used to meet that need. Among the nine scenarios Siemens identified, there is one in particular that has garnered a lot of attention, especially among those wanting climate action. It was called “100% renewables by 2030.”
The appeal of an option that promises 100% renewables by 2030 is undeniable. 100% renewables would seem to be the perfect way to reduce Columbia’s carbon emissions on a large scale. Unfortunately, when you look into the details, this is not the case. Certainly the 100% option would have us buying large amounts of solar and wind power over the next 10 years, but, because our participation with the coal power plants would continue unabated through that time period, our carbon dioxide emissions would essentially remain the same. Even with the 100% renewables option we would not be any closer to our climate action goals.
There are a couple of reasons for this, including how Water and Light calculates renewable percentages, and the long term commitments that are embedded in our coal contracts.
Fifteen years ago, when Water and Light started reporting for the renewable energy ordinance, they developed a renewable energy percentage calculation that compared electricity coming from renewable sources to the electricity sold in Columbia. The method was acceptable because the required percentages were so low they could easily be fit into the energy supply matrix. Even today, with the utility at a 15% renewable energy level there is no issue. Coal contracts provide 75% of our power, so even with 15% renewables, the total is 90%, which leaves room for Columbia to make market purchases to balance it out.
Once renewable percentages start to go higher, however, the picture becomes confusing. The Siemens option, for instance, would add enough renewables to provide 100% of our power needs by 2030, but the coal would continue producing its 75%, which would result in the utility buying enough electricity to service 175% of its load, which is almost twice what is needed. According to its current calculation method it would, nevertheless, be able to say it is at 100% renewables. Clearly, the calculation method needs to be changed to include all electricity sources and not ignore coal purchases and sales.
The renewable energy ordinance could be modified to require such improved calculations, and could also align the ordinance to be in cadence with carbon reduction goals that the council set in 2018.
Additionally, we need to review our coal contracts. That could begin immediately. We need to better understand the extent of our legal obligations in these contracts and what options we have to find an early exit strategy. The Task Force report suggested such a legal review in its December report, putting a legal review of coal contracts as the first in its list of priority recommendations. Compared to many of the recommendations, it is by far the easiest to begin working on.
Revising the renewable energy ordinance and looking at our legal commitments to coal should certainly help avoid being put in a situation in which we are claiming to be powered by 100% renewables while simultaneously emitting nearly a million tons of carbon dioxide each year.