The Hebrew Bible says that we are made in God’s image, according to Genesis 1:27.
Matthew 22:37–39 relates that Christ tells his disciples that the second most important rule to follow is” “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
The preamble of the Declaration of Independence, though not a governing document, sets the tone for the argument to support the non-binary community:
“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness;”
Most, if not all, of our GOP legislators in Jefferson City are of the Christian faith. Many believe that the Bible is the inerrant work of God.
So why are the GOP members of the Missouri House and Senate so determined to write laws that are opposed to the rights of LGBTQ citizens? Isn’t that alone a violation of their religious conscious?
It is all because there is another passage, in Deuteronomy 22:5, that says: “A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman’s garment, for all who do so are an abomination to the Lord your God.”
There are 27 states that have proposed bills concerning sexually explicit language focusing on the LGBTQ community — laws that are so broad that they may outlaw nudity and drag queen shows, sending comics, or jail time of 10 years if a risqué joke is heard by a child. And Missouri is right there.
At last count, I found almost three-dozen anti-LGBTQ bills under consideration in the Missouri Senate alone. They range from not providing the medical and psychological treatments needed for a non-binary child, to preventing an individual from changing their name and sex on their birth certificate, or one to prevent trans-girls from competing in women’s sports in our public schools.
In addition to the problems faced by the LGBTQ community, the radical right-wing legislators want to ban certain books from school libraries, with most of those books dealing with LGBTQ issues.
Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is atrocious by itself. Missouri’s version will make the Florida law look tame.
The proposed Missouri law states that no school official, counselor or nurse “shall discuss gender identity or sexual orientation with a minor student” unless they are a dully licensed mental health care provider and must have a parent’s or guardian’s permission.
“Missouri is taking the next giant leap by aiming to stop faculty, staff and students from talking about these and related topics at all,” said PROMO Missouri, an LGBTQ advocacy group.
As ABC News reported, “ … the bill has the potential to erase books or lessons about LGBTQ people from classrooms and marginalizes LGBTQ students and faculty.”
As the GOP becomes the party of super conservative Christians and white nationalists, its members are forcing their religious beliefs on those who do not live up to their standards based solely on their religious beliefs.
It is, in my mind, a direct violation of the First Amendment’s very first right of the people of this nation. That “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” That does not mean that the conservative religious right has the right to jam its beliefs down everyone else’s throats.
That means those of every religious belief are permitted to practice their own faith without being bullied by the majority religion of the nation.
Jerry Falwell’s “Christian majority” is slowly being diminished. In 2015, a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) report showed that the makeup of American religions has shifted. It conveyed that there are three major religious groups in the United States: “Catholics, 22%; white evangelical Protestants, 18%; and the religiously unaffiliated, or the “Nones” at 22%.”
A more recent Pew Research Center study reports that at the current rate the “Nones” will become the majority by 2070.
So why are the conservative Christian nationalists fighting so hard in our legislatures? It may be that they are afraid of losing their “majority,” physically, religiously and politically, in the near future.
The Republican Party has taken it upon themselves to support the “moral majority.” The conservative movement can get out the vote better than the liberal community, and if Republican Party stays in power, the religious right will remain loyal.
Let’s keep the religious right out of our local and state political systems. Vote for open-minded candidates who will support our community and all the diversity it enjoys.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.