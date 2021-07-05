Back when I was in college, a friend of mine got pregnant, and she confided in me, her best friend. Neither she nor the supposed father wanted a baby.
This was before Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in the U.S., but fortunately her daddy had lots of money, and he found a competent doctor who was willing to perform an abortion — for the right amount of cash.
She left school on Thursday and returned on the following Monday. No one, except for me as her confidant, suspected anything.
After all, just about everyone had skipped on a Friday and taken a long weekend.
In spite of this illegal action, she rose high in federal and state government.
Likewise, the alleged father became a stellar reporter, working for state and national newspapers.
But, at the time, long before Roe v. Wade, the pros and cons of legal abortion were a topic of conversation at social gatherings.
The arguments generated much heat, but not much light.
That was a long time ago, but the arguments have remained about the same. Perhaps with a bit more light, but nothing startling.
Those in favor of abortion spoke of a woman’s right to control her own body, with some advice from a doctor. While, no doubt, it was murder to kill a baby out of the birth canal, these folks believed that, in fact, lifbegan at birth.
Those opposed to abortion spoke of the right to life, and, according to them, life began at conception.
Sound familiar?
The same arguments have continued to this day, perhaps with a bit more furor given that the U.S. Supreme Court declared that abortion is legal in that Roe v. Wade case.
While state legislators — mostly white males — have nibbled a bit around the edges in attempts to rein in what they see as sinful, legal abortion is the law of the land.
What it all boils down to is religious beliefs on the part of those who fervently believe that abortion is akin to murder. Those in favor of legal abortions don’t see it that way, as their belief is that only a living baby can be killed.
Locally, these arguments are mostly shown by those opposed to abortion. People who drive on North Providence Road have seen people parading in front of the Planned Parenthood site with signs proclaiming that prayer is needed.
“Pray to end abortion” the signs state, ignoring the fact that not all of the citizens of this city are Christians, and for some of those, the prayers would be aimed at the “right to choose.”
Nationally, those who favor a woman’s right to choose, far outnumber those who believe in outlawing abortion.
Perhaps the arguments for and against will change. But, it seems that what was discussed more than a half-century ago will continue.