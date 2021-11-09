“Theater of the Absurd: A form of drama that emphasizes the absurdity of human existence by employing disjointed, repetitious and meaningless dialogue, purposeless and confusing situations, and plots that lack realistic or logical development” — American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition.
At the Columbia School Board meeting Monday night, Rep. Chuck Basye said that he felt that critical race theory, often referred to as CRT, was being taught in Columbia Public Schools. Critical race theory asserts that racism is embedded in American institutions and acknowledges the impact of slavery and segregation in society.
The lawmaker said that he has proof critical race theory is being taught.
“I believe CRT has been taught in CPS schools. The evidence is in grade schools, middle schools and high schools,” Basye said. “We want accurate history, good and bad, taught in our schools. I would just like to have a discussion in the public discussion where they would let people speak on the topic of what they claim is not happening and that’s the teaching of critical race theory and the 1619 Project and other things,” Basye said.
“They’re doing it, and they want to deny it. That’s fine, but I’m gonna call him (CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood) out on it, and I have concrete facts that they are, in fact, teaching this hatred in our schools.”
Ladies and gentlemen, what we are witnessing is political theater of the absurd produced and enacted by Rep. Basye.
There are so many points of disinformation in Basye’s disjointed rhetoric that one does not need to be a logician to apprehend it without much trouble. However, since Basye is a Missouri state representative, his office and position demand that we analyze what he is saying.
1. What is critical race theory, or CRT, and the 1619 Project?
It is simply the exploration of the effects of racism on American history and society. Basically, it suggests that every social institution in this society has been infected by racism.
It therefore claims that understanding such things as institutional, systemic and individual racism will better prepare us to dismantle racism.
Is Mr. Basye suggesting that we ought not know our history? Or is he suggesting the absurd notion that racism has not played a devastating role in American culture? Or, perhaps, Mr. Basye wants to deny the existence of racism and thinks if we do not discuss it, it will go away. Such thinking is unrealistic.
2. Why do Basye, and people like him, think that teaching CRT is promoting hatred?
Clearly, CRT and the 1619 Project present the hatred that has been propagated against people of color in the United States. This theory exposes how Indigenous peoples of America have been displaced, brutalized and robbed of land and nationhood. Critical race theory reveals that Africans were not brought to this country as “hired workers” but instead enslaved. It brings to bear the mistreatment of Asians and Latins throughout our history as a nation and that colorism is still a major problem in American life.
Critical race theory tells the truth about our history and what causes us to be the way we are in the present. What Basye and others have missed is that it also tells a narrative of courageous Anglo (white) people and white institutions that stood against racial injustice of this sort throughout our history. Critical race theory clearly states that we cannot judge people by color, but we must judge by character. Is the possibility of being judged by character, or the lack of it, what frightens Mr. Basye?
Maybe we could make better sense of what Basye’s issue is with critical race theory if he would simply define in a coherent and logical manner what he thinks it is? Assertions like “it (CRT) teaches hatred” or “it deprives our children of a good education” is disjointed and meaningless monologue. It is dramatic but absurd.
Many of us are tired of the political theater of the absurd. Most parents and grandparents want our children to be immersed in the truth, not whitewash. It is time to stand up against proponents of falsehood like Rep. Basye because we all know that only the truth can unite us as a nation and set us free from biases and prejudices.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.