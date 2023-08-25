The American political party system is a mess; the No Labels movement is a ray of hope. James Madison and friends did a remarkable job in operationalizing the “checks and balances” of the three policy-making branches of government, but they couldn’t quite imagine and agree on how to elect national officeholders. Therefore, they resorted to having the 13 colonies, now the 50 states, administer the election of federal officials along with the election of state and local officials.
Nearly 250 years later we ended up with diverse voting requirements and methods, an ill-suitable presidential primary schedule, the Electoral College, hundreds of self-serving campaign fundraising machines — and individual-based elections, weakly held together by party labels that mean different things to different people. And, it seems that everyone has the goal of getting people of their label into office without much thought about what they will do once they are there. All along, individual self-interest swamps the collective good.
