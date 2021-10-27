In the next week or so, the pages of our city’s newspapers will no doubt feature a parade of glowing accolades on why you, dear reader, should vote “Yes” on the parks tax, including a commentary from my friend Lawrence Simonson in Sunday’s Missourian. He made a fine case for the value of parks and trails.
Any town worth its salt is going to have parks, and Columbia certainly is not lacking. In fact, being a university town with a population that has an above-average income, such amenities are prioritized.
Like many towns, parks are funded with a chunk from the city’s general revenue funds. Then, 20 years ago, in order to buy Stephens Lake Park, an additional permanent parks sales tax and a temporary park sales tax were added to rapidly expand amenities in the city.
But no public decision occurs in a vacuum.
There are other, more necessary functions of municipal government that have been underfunded and neglected for many years now, such as public safety and infrastructure.
The Police Department has been short many officers for years now. We keep having more bigger-city crime problems, like acknowledged gang activities and frequent shootings. If adding officers is controversial, at least hire some social workers or mental health pros — somebody, anybody.
As Columbia’s city limits have expanded, the Fire Department hasn’t been. Leapfrogging territory previously covered by the Boone County Fire Protection District, emergency response services on the edges of town were outsourced to it, for a time. Now it’s a free for all, where multiple responders to 911 calls race to see who can get there first. We absolutely need more fire stations and firefighters — yesterday. (Editor’s note: Columbia has already purchased land to add another fire station at Scott Boulevard and Route K.)
Columbia is not immune from the national infrastructure crisis. Look at our streets, with potholes and congestion. Everybody and their dog realizes public streets and sidewalks are not up to snuff.
And that’s just what’s above ground, as we have public utility networks of water, sewer, electric, telecom, stormwater, etc. all with aging pipes and lines, which are really expensive to maintain and replace.
City workers at large are still paid below market wages, as proven by overburdened refuse staff and an exodus of electric utility technicians. But sewers and such aren’t sexy.
City Hall leaders say they value citizen engagement. If so, why place this renewal decision on an off-year November, with nothing else on the ballot? Even boosters have expressed concern about a lack of voter engagement. At least follow the Columbia Public Schools’ example by consistently placing any tax issues in April, when citizens are already attracted to regular municipal elections for City Council and School Board.
By putting this on the ballot by itself, the County Clerk is forced to run an additional Election Day operation. That’s money down the drain and back-door voter disenfranchisement, as even the civic-minded weigh whether it is worth going to the polls just for this issue.
Progressive folks sometime label a sales tax as regressive. Even though it’s a flat rate for everybody, it stands to reason that poorer folks spend a greater percentage of their limited income on life essentials at local stores, including food.
Dedicated tax streams are favored by advocates who want hard-coded revenue sources for their priorities. This is smart politically, but when times change, elected officials lack flexibility to shift resources as more urgent needs arise.
Time and again, a “temporary” public program becomes normalized and described as the new baseline, therefore becoming effectively permanent.
Still, it is certainly worth recognizing that voters may feel a cognitive dissonance, as if a vote against a parks tax measure feels like being against the general concept of parks, recreation opportunities and green space. Not so, dear reader.
The city has a generous parks operations budget from general revenue alone, which ensures no parks are closed and no city employees are laid off. The permanent parks sales tax should be quite sufficient for maintenance and modest expansion to keep up with a growing population.
Therefore, this temporary parks sales tax should be considered a supplemental parks expansion fund to aggressively enlarge our parks inventory at the rate we have the last couple decades.
According to the city budget, “The Parks and Recreation Department oversees 3,549 acres of park land and manages 93 parks and recreation facilities.”
But going forward, how can we in good conscience keep expanding such wants, while public safety and infrastructure needs are perpetually slighted?
In a democratic process, concerned citizens deserve to be offered a counterpoint to any public decision. For the maybe 10% of voters who even come out on Nov. 2, you may cast a ballot as you see fit.
Steve Spellman hosts “Mid-Missouri This Week” on 89.5 FM KOPN at 5 p.m. every Wednesday. He writes twice monthly for the Missourian.