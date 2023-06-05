Red roses, symbolic of love, passion and romance, go together with Valentine’s Day like strawberries and shortcake. Lillium longiflorum’s associated holiday is enshrined in its common name: Easter lily. And poinsettia’s connection to Christmas can be traced back to the 1600s in Mexico and the legend of Flores de Noche Buena, or “Flowers of the Holy Night,” which recounts a peasant girl’s “miracle” gift to Jesus.
MU Extension traces peony’s affiliation with Memorial Day to the propensity of post-Civil War mourners to leave bouquets of the sumptuous, early blooming and gloriously fragrant blooms on the graves of soldiers on Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day.
Peonies, whose foliage dies to the ground in winter and breaks dormancy to reappear in early spring, are known as herbaceous peonies. They first appeared in North America in the 1800s by way of European immigrants.
Carefree and so long-lived, peonies sometimes are the only thing that remains of a disappeared homestead or farm, reliably returning for decades in an otherwise empty landscape.
Herbaceous peonies were favored by families for planting near loved one’s cemetery headstones when that was still possible. The plant’s longevity ensured that even after dutiful mourners themselves exited this world, a gorgeous bouquet of blooms would long continue to make a spring appearance.
Here in mid-Missouri, unless it is an unusually cool, extended spring, many peonies have completed their perfect performances in advance of Memorial Day. A trip to an older, established cemetery, or Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG), a few weeks in advance of the holiday weekend is advised for those who wish to bask in the flowers’ beauty.
In the future, thanks to a generous gift from native Missourian, MU alumnus and internationally recognized peony grower and hybridizer, Don Hollingsworth, hollingsworthpeonies.com, visitors to MUBG will be treated to a little more basking.
Last fall, Hollingsworth donated several of his more than 70 resplendent peony introductions to MUBG. The roots with their bud “eyes” were planted in beds on the Francis Quad and elsewhere. Once the plants have established, a locational map will be added to the website, so stay tuned.
Hollingsworth, a 1948 graduate of MU’s Ag School with an animal husbandry emphasis, began recreational plant breeding in 1958, first with iris and Hemerocallis crosses and then peony crosses. He never looked back, building a successful career developing and introducing new peony varieties and selling them internationally.
Most of the herbaceous peonies in gardens are Paeonia lactiflora, a species native to central and eastern Asia. There are many hundreds of registered cultivars and increasingly more hybrids are being bred for improved bloom and plant characteristics that lend themselves to more diverse landscape use.
Woody peonies, P. suffruticosa, also called tree peonies, are peony bushes that do not die to the ground. This group blooms earlier and often more spectacularly than their herbaceous cousins.
A third group of peonies are the Itohs, which are derived from an intersectional cross between herbaceous and woody species. This difficult cross was first accomplished by Japanese nurseryman Toichoi Itoh in 1948. Hollingsworth was the first American to successfully make such a cross.
Like its herbaceous parent, an Itoh’s foliage dies to the ground each winter and resprouts in the spring. And like its woody parent, it’s blooms are held aloft above its foliage. Itohs bloom longer than either parent.
Established in 1903, The American Peony Society (APS) is an international non-profit organization and registration authority for peonies. It is an everybody-who-is-anybody in the peony world organization.
Hollingsworth has served on the APS board since 1976, twice as its president. He also earned the American Peony Society’s (APS) Bertrand H. Farr Lifetime Achievement Award and A.P. Saunders Memorial Medal.
If you are the lucky recipient of a property with peonies or are inspired to plant one, APS makes the following recommendations for peony care.
Diseased foliage and stems should be removed throughout the growing season. In fall, remove herbaceous peony stems and leaves, cutting them even with the ground.
Water soil around the drip line of the plant, never the foliage.
If peonies must be fertilized, bulb fertilizers can be used. Avoid products high in nitrogen as they cause soft, disease-susceptible growth. Apply fertilizer around the plant’s drip after flowering and again in late August. Do not use manure. It has been linked to the peony disease botrytis.
Spent blooms may be removed to tidy up plants but foliage should remain throughout summer to photosynthesize in preparation for next year’s show.
Janice Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear semi-monthly in the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.