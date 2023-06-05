Peonies

Red roses, symbolic of love, passion and romance, go together with Valentine’s Day like strawberries and shortcake. Lillium longiflorum’s associated holiday is enshrined in its common name: Easter lily. And poinsettia’s connection to Christmas can be traced back to the 1600s in Mexico and the legend of Flores de Noche Buena, or “Flowers of the Holy Night,” which recounts a peasant girl’s “miracle” gift to Jesus.

MU Extension traces peony’s affiliation with Memorial Day to the propensity of post-Civil War mourners to leave bouquets of the sumptuous, early blooming and gloriously fragrant blooms on the graves of soldiers on Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day.

