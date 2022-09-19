Growing on the south side of MU’s Lefevre Hall is a grouping of three trees that, at eye level, exhibit unique, nearly black bark arranged in a blocky mosaic that has been likened to alligator skin.
Number 19 on Mizzou Botanic Garden’s Memorial Union Tree Trail, the bark of the American persimmon, Diospyros virginiana, makes this easy to grow, 30- to 60-foot-tall native tree easily identifiable. Also interesting are the tree’s small, fragrant, white to greenish-yellow blooms that appear in late spring. Its glossy, dark leaves with yellow autumn color add to its curb appeal. But it’s the persimmon tree’s delicious fruits that give it an extra star in the landscape-worthy category.
Persimmons occur naturally throughout the southeastern U.S. with a northern range in Connecticut. In Missouri, according to renowned Missouri-native American botanist Julian Steyermark’s “Spring Flora of Missouri,” they typically occur on “prairies, borders of woods, and along streams. Scattered, but commonest south of the Missouri River.”
Steyermark also notes that in general, the tree’s “two sexes [occur] on different trees.” This feature, known as dioecious reproduction, means that two trees are required for fruit development. There are some cultivars such as ‘Meader,’ bred by the late Elwyn Meader of the University of New Hampshire, that are reliably self-fertile.
A member of the ebony family, the persimmon exhibits the family’s black heartwood and a fine-grained, flexible wood widely used for golf club heads and pool cues.
In 1612, Englishman and colonial American historian William Strachey is credited with first using the word persimmon, though many variations existed based on colonists’ interpretations of what the golden, plum-sized fruit were called by America’s first people.
Also known as common persimmon, the native variety is familiarly known as “simmon” and possumwood. It is distinctly different from the fat, glossy grocery store persimmons, Diospyros kakil, which are native to China.
Persimmons ripen in September and October, and when fully ripe, their sweet and creamy pulp has an exotic taste. The word ambrosia comes to mind, and in fact the tree’s genus, Diospyros, roughly translates from Greek to mean “fruit of the gods.”
Eating an unripe persimmon is something that’s hard to forget. The extreme astringent quality of the immature fruit due to a generous helping of tannins gives new meaning to the word pucker.
In 1607, Captain John Smith of Jamestown fame observed that eating an unripe persimmon, “will drive a man’s mouth awry with much torment. But when it is ripe, it is as delicious as an apricoct.”
Strachey cautioned that, “when they are not fully ripe, they are harsh and choakie, and furre a man’s mouth like alum.”
Contrary to popular belief, persimmons do not have to freeze to sweetly ripen. By the time fruits are ripe, they are very soft and wrinkled with beautiful orange-golden flesh that surrounds up to eight seeds. Fruits sometimes persist on trees after their leaves have dropped.
Persimmons may be enjoyed fresh, standing beneath the tree’s branches, or gathered and processed to be used in puddings, jam, ice cream, cakes, breads and even alcoholic beverages. In a “no part left behind” behavior, settlers roasted seeds from the fruits to make a coffee substitute.
A potato ricer or food mill work well to separate the seeds from the pulp.
An abundance of folklore is associated with the wild fruits, including their ability to predict the severity of winter weather. The kernel of a carefully cut open persimmon seed loosely resembles cutlery. If the kernel is spoon-shaped, a winter filled with heavy, wet snow lies ahead. A fork shape predicts a mild winter with little snow. And if the kernel reveals a knife shape, you can expect bitter cold with cutting winds.
A first American legend relates the tale of a man who was commanded by the Great Spirit to take a journey but told not to eat or drink anything until he had completed his mission. Unfortunately, the traveler came across a grove of fully ripe persimmons that he couldn’t resist and ate his fill and then some. Poof! He was turned into an animal who leaves footprints like a human, uses his paws like hands and who always knows when the persimmons are ripe for the picking — a raccoon.
Many additional wild animals and birds make meals of the tasty little fruits, including among others, opossums, foxes, white-tailed deer, turkeys, catbirds and mockingbirds. That means we not-so-wild-animals face plenty of competition this time of year when foraging for the ripening golden delicacies.
Janice Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.
