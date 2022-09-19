Growing on the south side of MU’s Lefevre Hall is a grouping of three trees that, at eye level, exhibit unique, nearly black bark arranged in a blocky mosaic that has been likened to alligator skin.

Number 19 on Mizzou Botanic Garden’s Memorial Union Tree Trail, the bark of the American persimmon, Diospyros virginiana, makes this easy to grow, 30- to 60-foot-tall native tree easily identifiable. Also interesting are the tree’s small, fragrant, white to greenish-yellow blooms that appear in late spring. Its glossy, dark leaves with yellow autumn color add to its curb appeal. But it’s the persimmon tree’s delicious fruits that give it an extra star in the landscape-worthy category.

