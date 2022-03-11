Peter Hessler, a 1988 grad of Hickman High School, returned last week to his hometown to deliver the Lloyd B. Thomas Lecture and Performance Series lecture that marks the annual Arts and Science Week at MU.
Previous notable scholars brought to campus for the lecture include documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, Truman biographer David McCullough and author Bill McKibben.
Hessler’s extraordinary four books and numerous writings on China, and more recently a book on Egypt deservedly places him in that august group. This was actually his second visit back home to receive an MU award. He was awarded the School of Journalism’s Honor Medal in 2018.
Because of his family, I was aware of Pete’s academic record since the late 1990s. For some reason, news about grand academic awards spreads fast, even before the advent of social media. While aware of his writing achievements, I didn’t really read deeply his work until 2014 when I discovered his three books on China, and his wife Leslie Chang’s “Factory Girls,” while I was teaching in South Korea and making side trips to Thailand, Japan and China.
I was immediately absorbed by Hessler’s skill at examining single people and events and projecting their broader meaning.
I “met” Pete a year ago for a Zoom interview for the Boone County History and Culture Center. He was cooperative, punctual and easy to interview. Very down-to-earth for a person of his achievement. I am a late-coming fan of Pete, for he has received a Rhodes Scholarship, a MacArthur Fellowship, and many book awards over the past 30 years, increasing my confidence in elite selection processes.
Hessler’s Thomas Lecture this week was a 20-year retrospective of his observations about Chinese life that began in 1996 when he joined the Peace Corps and was sent to Fuling, a small city in southwestern China, to teach English.
That experience resulted in “River Town,” which he wrote upon his return right here in Columbia. He most recently taught English at Sichuan University in 2019 and was The New Yorker’s major writer on China until he departed in July 2021.
In an hourlong lecture, Pete pulled together many observations perhaps best captured by the theme of China’s transition from rural to urban society, but that is too simple. Pete described the changes in his students’ families due to the one-child policy, better nutrition due to the internet and increased mobility. Most importantly, he used surveys of his students to capture Chinese attitudes toward their parents, Chinese leaders and the intense competition in education and business practices he called “the gray market.”
Overall, I heard of a younger Chinese generation that, while independent thinkers, have tended to find a niche in jobs and society and accepted it. When most Chinese students see unfairness in their communities or the political system, they tend to accept it as being “the way life is.”
Perhaps the easiest entry point into Hessler’s method and work is “How China Controlled the Coronavirus,” in the Aug. 17, 2020 issue of The New Yorker. In it, Hessler recounts significant aspects of his new daily life teaching 55 students creative writing without ever meeting them in person.
Hessler recalls the personal restriction on his physical movement, but also how existing neighborhood groups, some affiliated with the Communist Party, were used effectively for contact tracing and played an important role in keeping China’s COVID fatality rate low.
Pete has developed a unique anthropological approach that is skillfully organized and creatively expressed about basic social phenomenon, which he artfully links to the larger picture. In short, he intuitively learns what he wants to look for, and he knows why it is important. That style of orientation promises to make deeper and richer the social science of voting behavior and policymaking that I have followed for 40 years.
Imagine if Pete changed his focus from China and Egypt to American society. He could spend some quality time in Columbia applying his same skills of observation to a medium-sized Midwest American city in preparation for an imaginary book titled “Hey, I Made it Back Home Again.” He could tutor at Grant School once again and teach a course on China in each of our high schools.
As a runner, he would marvel at our world-class cross-country creek and might join several workouts with MU and club runners, picking up changes in athletic priorities and training over the past 35 years. Pete would spend days at the Farmers Market learning about planting trends and the place urban agriculture plays in the 21st century. As he did in China, Pete would listen and observe American Midwesterners’ attitude toward complying with COVID-19 precautions of vaccinating and mask-wearing. In the process, Hessler would undoubtedly make insights into the breadth and depth of so-called grassroots support for former President Donald Trump and gauge the likelihood of a Trump return to presidential politics.
As he has done with his Chinese students, Pete would survey American students about their attitudes toward American society, their understanding of social change, their attitudes toward government and towards the future.
Finally, I should share my admiration that Columbia turned out several world class scholars and authors in the mid-1980s. I have written elsewhere about Harvard professor Walter Johnson’s several books on American slavery and civil rights in St. Louis.
The fact that they grew up a couple blocks apart and that their siblings played together in the Stewart Road neighborhood blows my mind, as we used to say. Hessler and Johnson received the best Columbia has to offer and found their niches along the way.