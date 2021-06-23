“School’s out for summer. School’s out forever.”
— lyrics from “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
It was at West Boulevard Elementary School that the PedNet Coalition was trying a Walking School Bus pilot project, where kids would be dropped off on the far end of the adjacent Again Park and start their day with a group walk. It was there I first met the school liaison, a friendly upbeat fellow by the name of Peter Stiepleman.
Stiepleman was probably an assistant principal then and has since experienced an amazing meteoric string of promotions to principal, then after a couple senior administrators retired, rose to assistant superintendent and the top job of superintendent of Columbia Public Schools. He retires at the end of his month.
He obviously served with intelligence, engagement and savvy to the nature of this community and embraced the high-profile position of leading one of the largest public school districts in the state, in an education-industry town, with intense media coverage.
He worked a lot. One former CPS Board member who always sang Stiepleman’s praises mentioned being worried he would burn out. Once, when I sent Peter a non-urgent email inquiry, he replied within a day or so while he was on vacation overseas.
Peter has a knack for public relations. Over the years, I have seen him a work a room at various community events, smartly connecting on the audience’s level and proactively addressing concerns.
There was one luncheon club presentation, though, where the audience was not so receptive and in fact kept interrupting the superintendent. A former school board member and I sat in the back, dismayed at the interaction. I interrupted his inquisitors and diplomatically suggested they allow the speaker a chance to complete his presentation first. After mutual agreement, it began, and the audience was allowed plenty of time at the end for questions.
I appreciated Peter championing the idea of small autonomous schools, seeing magnet schools such as Locust Street Expressive Arts, Jefferson Middle and now the Nature School adopt their own unique offerings.
Every couple Aprils or so, when it’s time for a school tax issue to go to the ballot, Stiepleman talked up the most updated one-page flier with the District’s 10-year-plan — a framework developed by his predecessor Chris Belcher.
Other public entities would do well to emulate this communications piece, which clearly maps out past, present and future tax issues in two year increments, professionally detailing what the district said they’d do, what they did and what they’ll do next. A critic’s probing questions typically get absorbed by continued talking points from the administrative office of “promises made, promises kept.”
Except I have a couple left unanswered:
- How are the sports fields high quality, like Battle High’s, which are nicer than some junior college’s, while teacher salaries languish and ceiling tiles in classrooms might sag — or so claim my own children.
The superintendent is likely not to blame for this discrepancy, as another former board member once told me privately concerning athletics budgets: “(sigh)... that’s what the community is demanding.”
- How perpetually low scores on standardized tests are dismissed. Our schools are said to be doing so well overall but left unsolved is that success in each school building varies greatly.
It’s darn difficult for a concerned citizen to make heads or tails of this, so a telling rating readily available is on real estate site Zillow:
Pick any house in Columbia and look at the public schools assigned to that address.
Then compare its 1-10 rating provided by GreatSchools.org to other schools around town, plus proficiency scores and the accompanying parent comments.
See how your jaw drops.
Peter’s departure comes after an historically difficult capstone year or so. But it will likely get tougher for public schools as they — and parents — access the true fallout from students’ disrupted long-term learning success and mental health.
Expect more parents with proverbial pitchforks at board meetings or those finding refuge to area private schools, possibly via Missouri’s new Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.
Stiepleman received a six-figure salary and benefits, but considering his, and his successor’s, professional responsibilities running an organization with 3,000 employees and 19,000 students, the compensation is relatively modest compared to private sector executives.
Same goes for Columbia’s also widely well-regarded, and soon-retiring, City Manager John Glascock, whose salary is not even markedly greater than some of his immediate subordinates. Such is the nature of public sector leadership, which comes with different rewards and trade-offs, not all of which are monetary.
Having stated publicly he was waiting for his son to graduate high school here, Peter now retires with a glowing reputation, leaving big shoes to fill. Let’s wish him the best in his family’s next chapter of life.
