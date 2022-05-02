Songwriter and composer Cole Porter’s 1928 melody “Let’s Fall in Love” is considered a possible source for the coy “birds and bees” answer to the question of where babies come from.
Porter’s lyrics, “Birds do it, bees do it,” also would fit nicely into an anthem celebrating plant pollination that additionally would include butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, bats, beetles and wasps doing it. These pollen-pushers are responsible for the success of nearly three-quarters of the world’s plant species, moving pollen from the bloom’s male anther to its female pistil in creation of plant babies — seeds — while dining on flowers’ sweet nectar and protein-rich pollen grains.
Plants are a primary source of sustenance for humans and for our non-plant food sources. Ditto for the other animals that share this planet. One in every three bites of food you eat relies on pollinators. Plants also provide us with oxygen, hold the earth’s soil in place and sequester carbon.
Some trees and grains are wind-pollinated, but between 75% and 95% of the world’s flowering plants must snuggle with a pollinator to procreate. And because pollinator populations are in decline, back to Porter, “Let’s do it. Let’s fall in love.” — with pollinators.
People most often associate honeybees with pollination. These familiar little bees were imported from Europe and are widely used in commercial production of crops such as almonds. They also play a supporting role in the pollination occurring in our yards and gardens. However, native bee populations, including bumblebees, on a bee-per-bee basis, can be even more effective.
You can attract and support native pollinators, including butterflies, to your yard and garden plots by planting native flowers, which are their evolutionary partners. When planting a pollinator/butterfly plot, choose things that will take turns blooming across the growing season.
Pollinators are busy doing their thing across the MU campus, but Mizzou Botanic Garden’s (MUBG) butterfly garden, located in a protected space formed by Eckles Hall and the Agricultural Engineering building, is a particularly attractive bloom smorgasbord. With its many Missouri nectar-producing native wildflowers and shrubs, it has evolved wildly into an inviting pollinator haven.
A couple of super easy-to-grow native shrubs in the Butterfly Garden that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to pollinators are buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis) and wild or smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens). Both naturally occur in moist habitats but can tolerate a variety of conditions, though will benefit from watering in dry spells.
Buttonbush produces otherworldly, pin-cushiony orbs of creamy white blooms in June and July that are pollinator magnets. The shrub grows to an average height of 6 feet with narrow green leaves.
Smooth hydrangea features flattened 2- to 6-inch clusters of small white blooms in early summer with sporadic larger dainty white blooms on cluster edges. These corymbs, as they are called, dry on the plant, increasing its beauty into the winter months. It attains a height of 3 to 6 feet with dark green leaves that are rounded and sharply toothed.
MUBG has produced a “Pollinators at Mizzou” publication with basic information on pollination. A downloadable pdf of the booklet is on the website, garden.missouri.edu. Printed copies for use in classrooms and for other educational activities are available by request to garden@missouri.edu. Two of MUBG’s partner organizations also offer resources in support of a new or continuing love affair with pollinators.
Perhaps the best source for information about native plants — for any application — is the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native! program at grownative.org. The database of more than 300 native plants is searchable in just about any way you can imagine, and the resource guide will tell you where you can obtain your selections. The program additionally sponsors native plant sales around the state, including an upcoming sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at Columbia’s Bass Pro Shop.
If you are most interested in attracting the iconic spokes-Lepidoptera, the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus), visit the Missourians for Monarchs website, moformonarchs.org. In addition to the latest monarch news and many other resources, you will find a link to a Missouri Department of Conservation publication, Monarchs and Milkweeds, for all things monarch and milkweed as well as additional plants that will draw the orange and black beauties in and provide sustenance for their migratory flights.
Please be cognizant of the harm you might be doing with pesticides to eliminate plant foes as they will indiscriminately deep-six plant friends. It’s especially critical not to apply pesticides when plants are in bloom and life-sustaining pollinators are visiting.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.