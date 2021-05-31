From the very beginning of this country's founding, Blacks have been treated as if somehow they were less than white folks. According to historians, the first Blacks to enter this country, in 1619, numbered a bit more than 20, and they were immediately enslaved. Even then, they were captured off an “enemy” boat and brought by the captors to this shore. They went from bad to worse.
Much of this country's original wealth was based on the labor of slaves. Living in shacks on the plantations in the South, where their lives consisted of hard work, any supposed slight resulted in whipping, mutilation, such as castration and cutting off the breasts, and other forms of torture too awful to write about.
However, most of the plantation owners were quite religious but at the same time were treating their slaves as subhuman. When Black slaves became Christians, the plantation owners and their representatives in Congress reluctantly declared that slaves were indeed sort of human, but only two-thirds.
From there it is a short step to Jim Crow, the Tulsa massacre of 300-plus Black people — the 100th anniversary of that event was a few days ago — and today's murders and killings of Black people at the hands of the police.
Thanks to video recordings and body cameras, it turns out that local and state police routinely issued press statements that were just flat-out lies — or at least certain aspects were purposely left out.
For instance, the killing of Ronald Greene was, according to the Louisiana State Police, due to his crashing into a tree. They did not mention that he was punched, handcuffed and dragged face down. This all came to light when a body camera video of one of the officers was released to the public. That officer had denied for about two years that his body camera was not turned on and, therefore, no body camera video could be used in the resulting investigation. He was lying.
While the outcome of the recent investigation in Lousiana is unknown, it is telling that the main concern of at least one of the officers was that Mr. Greene might have had AIDS.
The same sort of police denial/statement did not mention any incident with the city police regarding George Floyd. Only when a video taken by a 17-year-old girl was released was the true nature revealed and former Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder.
There are many other such incidents, where police involvement led to the deaths of Black men — not by fatal shootings, although that are plenty of those, but by a seeming indifference to human life. Except the police officers did not acknowledge that they were callously killing a person that they deemed less than human. The “thin blue line” did not excuse Derek Chauvin and, in fact, his superiors testified in court that his actions were intolerable.
In some ways we have advanced since the days of enslavement of Black peoples. No longer are entire neighborhoods burned and the inhabitants killed, which was the case in Tulsa.
Nope. That sort of massacre doesn't happen anymore. Instead of mass killings, police resort to individual killings.