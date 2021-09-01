They say “Afghanistan is where empires go do die.” Well, for the U.S. that remains to be seen; but the recent unchoreographed exit there is maybe where the Biden Administration’s credibility fell off the face of the Earth.
Going into Afghanistan was convoluted, being there was complicated, and leaving was bound to be a mess.
So much blood and treasure spent in land literally on the other side of the world, with an ever-elusive foe, to force democracy on a culture who found it to be a foreign concept.
War was never formally declared against any formal entity. The money spent was largely debt spending. U.S. forces became an occupying entity, like so many empires of history. The list of problems is endless.
But the finale in recent weeks beats all. You’ve seen the news: The military is sent home before fellow Americans and local friends who helped us there for years. The Afghan forces we were to pass the baton to had the rug pulled out from under them. Safe passage to the airport wasn’t secured.
The president bumbles excuses, while our allies around the world are shocked by the leadership vacuum. It’s hard to even look at Joe Biden anymore. Until recent weeks, it was hard to know whether to laugh or to cry. Now, does one cry or yell?
What the world should also continue to realize is that our current president is not all there. Sure, political opponents talked him down as an endless “gaffe machine;” his verbal missteps being legion. But as follow Missourian contributor David Webber has pointed, Mr. Biden could be extended some grace, as he has worked for years to overcome a stuttering issue.
But then during fall’s campaign, it become more than that. He routinely mistook the city he had arrived in, and Youtube lit up with him mistaking his wife for his daughter — or was it vice versa? His team requested rest breaks during the debates. He would get talking fast and mention the upcoming Harris administration or “President Harris,” but then again, so did she.
Then he relied very heavily on written notes. At a press conference he pulled out a list of reporters he said his staff told him to call on — huh? While meeting with the new Israeli Prime Minister, he appears to doze off.
He now walks away from reporters’ questions, apparently unable to concoct b.s. lines like his press secretary, who is so skilled at it.
Many of us have seen this in our personal lives. It can be confusing for a while, then confounding. It can be chalked up to just forgetfulness, older age, or a “senior moment.”
A number of Biden’s pre-established political opponents, including Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler, so enraged by the recent disastrous military withdrawal, have called for President Biden to resign.
It doesn’t have to be that complicated. There is a legal designation of being incapacitated, defined as “suffering from a mental or physical disability that renders a person not of sound mind or unable to perform adequately.”
Those in leadership who lose their ability owe it to themselves, and those they serve, to step aside.
Now, to realize Mr. Biden’s inability to lead our nation anymore is not to say he is a bad person. Nor is it to accuse his voters last November of making a bad choice, let alone that one somehow instead endorses the then-incumbent. It does not even mean one would rather have Kamala Harris be the next president.
Joe Biden is there, but he’s not “all there,” so he should not be in office anymore. We can wish the Biden family the best in retirement, after a long career of politicking.