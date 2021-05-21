The Hickman High School’s Advanced Placement World class’ struggles with the past pandemic year were featured in the New York Times Magazine last Sunday.
While I am always interested in understanding changes in American society, I must admit I gave the long article extra attention because is features a local high school. My sons graduated from Hickman in 2001 and 2004 — before many of this year’s sophomores were even born. I speculated about how the pandemic would affect different age cohorts last year, but I had no confirmation of my impression, gained largely from Columbia Public Schools’ televised board meetings, that it was not going well.
In case you missed it, New York Times staff writer Susan Dominus rather intently followed five students in the Hickman class taught by Ms. MacKenzie Everett-Kennedy, known to her students as Ms. E.K. or just E.K., starting in the fall when classes went remote. Dominus presents a good history of pivotal dates up until April 5 when students were fully back in the classroom.
If you have been away from high school students for some time, or if you tend to downplay the pandemic’s thinking that “students are resilient; they will recover,” you should read this article. Dominus selected Hickman because she had Columbia friends who posted about Hickman on social media who put her in touch with Ms. E.K. She wanted to focus on a school in the Midwest. As a New Yorker, Dominus may not know much about Columbia, but she sure has the eye of a worried teenager’s parent, which she is.
Five local parents and one Hickman student confirmed to me what most of the 336 comments about the article on the Times website said. Dominus has captured the lack of motivation, sense of helplessness and loneliness of many high school students. She quotes Ms. E.K. saying, “They all tell me the same thing: They’re struggling. They’re sad. They’re overwhelmed. They’re hurting. They’re not learning.”
Ms. E.K. has some facts: Of the 101 students enrolled in the AP class, 10 never showed up; some virtual days, only half popped into the Zoom class; and one-third did not turn in a major essay due Nov. 10.
Ms. E.K. seems typical of most public school teachers’ commitment to their students’ efforts and moods and has the ability to read a classroom. But, she seems to be on the high side of the curve for her energy and pushing positive interactions with students. One of her previous students wrote me: “E.K. is probably the most atypical teacher I’ve had, and I completely mean that in a good way. She’s very direct and has a lot of energy, so for someone like me who hasn’t always been keen about building relationships with teachers, she could sometimes get annoying, but in the sense of like a nagging mom. I truly don’t think I’ve seen a teacher who puts in the effort that she does to build a relationship with her students.”
So, it’s no wonder that Ms. E.K. suffered herself during the pandemic year. With a family and a family business to tend to, her efforts to ensure students got out of their beds and turned in assignments pulled her down, too. Many New York Times reader reactions were from fellow teachers who complimented Dominus for capturing their painful year so well.
Dominus has two accounts of two Hickman students that grabbed my attention as snapshots of life inside American high schools. First, she describes Charles, an obviously bright student, who, like many high school students even during normal times, spent a lot of time in his room. His mother, Ms. E.K. and a friend all noticed that he was missing the social interaction that he needed. Charles was slow to return to school when it went to a hybrid schedule in January, not returning until March 20 when he was greeted with the reality that none of his best friends were there because of how classes was divided for the hybrid schedule. Charles felt lonely and discouraged and missed several more classes.
Second, Dominus reports about a student, Sarah, commenting that the most immediate impact of the pandemic year is on how students dressed. Last spring, before schools closed, almost all the girls Sarah knew had dressed daily in leggings and bright-colored, sporty tops, but now everyone looked full-on “skater” with girls in big, baggy pants with graphic T-shirts and a lot of flannel shirts tied around their waists.
I’ve been blessed that I somehow picked up two Pavlov-like habits somewhere along the way. Put me in a library and I am ready to read and study, put me in a gym or on an athletic field and I am ready to exercise. Most successful students, and adults, find that routines and habits can be part of our support systems that help us survive and thrive when things aren’t going so well.
When students check out of school, be it due to personality, family situations or the pandemic, they are less likely to tune back in. Successful students are those who usually take advantage of school clubs, social events, a few friends and well-intentioned teachers like Ms. E.K. to pull them through down periods and over the humps life often presents.
While this year’s sophomores are holding on till the last day of class, they will be back as juniors next year and as citizens, employees and higher education students years after that. How will society prepare and deal with a whole cohort that had an unusual high school experience of isolation and frustration?