“I want clean air. I want crystal clean water. And we’ve got it. We’ve got the cleanest country in the planet right now,” President Trump said in an Aug. 21, 2019, rally in Charleston, West Virginia. “There’s nobody cleaner than us, and it’s getting better and better.”
He repeated these remarks at the World Economic Forum:
“I’m proud to report the United States has among the cleanest air and drinking water on Earth — and we’re going to keep it that way. And we just came out with a report that, at this moment, it’s the cleanest it’s been in the last 40 years.”
Those statements were checked out by a number of research organizations and found to be absolutely wrong. Once again, our Dear Leader was engaging in flights of fancy. Nothing new about this as he consistently tells falsehoods about things big and small.
The Environmental Performance Index, which is nonpartisan and rates countries on such things as clean air and water, ranked the U.S. as 10th on clean air and 29th on clean water. The index did find a number of countries with worse ratings, but, suffice it to say, we are nowhere near the top when it comes to things we breathe and drink. Fact checking by other organizations, such as CBS, The Hill and The Associated Press, found the same and that air and water quality have actually gotten worse under the Trump administration.
Given the background of head honchos at various federal organizations — Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), Department of the Interior, Department of Energy and the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs — this worsening of air and water quality should come as no surprise. Most, perhaps all, worked for industries that wanted a lessening of regulation. As an example, the head of the Department of the Interior once was a lobbyist for the Independent Petroleum Association of America.
The EPA is our nation’s top enforcer of environmental matters, created by President Richard Nixon. Currently, the head of the EPA is Andrew Wheeler, formerly a lobbyist for an electric utility, a uranium producer and a major coal company. In short, he is more about protecting industries’ bottom line than citizens’ health.
Below Wheeler, the directors of various components of the EPA may even be worse. For instance, the head of the EPA Office of Air and Radiation was formerly an attorney in Texas who fought clean air standards. Others have similarly been a lobbyist for, or employed by, industries that wanted to roll back health standards, from Dow Chemical to Koch Industries to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an insurance company. These folks are President Trump’s version of “the Swamp.”
Given the history of the heads of various agencies, it should come as no surprise that the rollback of the Clean Water rule favors industries, including agribusiness. Never mind that dirty water flowing through a farm lowers the value of the farmland, agribusinesses can now dump pollutants into the local creek. To that lot, it matters not that farmland value is lowered, their externalization of costs means more profit.
It seems that President Trump got rid of officials who wanted to protect health, and replaced them with officials who want to protect industries’ profits.
From one swamp to another.