News reporters are in the news lately.
The Fox News defamation lawsuit settlement with a voting machine company, which is darn telling from some of the correspondence between staffers who were running with Trump’s accusation of rigged voting machines, likely led to the abrupt departure of host Tucker Carlson.
Though some staffers questioned the narrative of a “stolen election,” to express that on air risked angering many viewers, who might then change the channel. That risked lower ratings, and therefore less revenue from advertisers, who pay based on how many eyeballs the network can attract.
But contrary to popular assumption, your paid subscription to the local newspaper is not what largely funds professional journalists so they can report the news and still eat. It’s mostly ad revenue of some sort that pays the bills, and that is nothing new.
Then there’s ongoing polling data demonstrating most Americans have a continually deteriorating trust in journalism at large, well beyond just the few outlets with obvious red team bias.
Social media still defies traditional definitions: Is it a glorified electronic bulletin board free-for-all, or a hybrid artificial intelligence/moderator of curated “news” responsible for much of the content posted there? The more we learn about Big Social Media’s inner workings, it’s obviously tilted toward the latter, regardless of Elon Musk’s efforts to clean up Dodge.
The serial entrepreneur’s latest kerfuffle on Twitter was to label public-type journalism institutions as “government-funded media,” which has actually become a teachable moment. A coalition of such groups as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Britain’s BBC fired back that, oh no, they are actually “publicly funded organizations that are statutorily independent of government influence.”
“Government-funded” and “public-funded” sure sound similar to the average person, but these outfits have at least an arm’s length separation from their nice democratic socialists in the capital, instead of those meanies in Moscow or Pyongyang.
America’s not as socialist as France or Australia, but we also got in the public broadcasting news habit in the early-to-mid-20th century. Public broadcasters such as NPR and PBS might still receive a dwindled small percentage of their revenues from taxpayers.
A lot of people assume NPR and PBS are government-run and therefore government friendly. If the taxpayer support is so little, why not declare true independence?
What’s the public media landscape in Columbia?
Long blessed with two daily newspapers, the local family-owned Columbia Daily Tribune was a holdout from the big trend toward corporate consolidation until modern local newspaper economic trends led the next generation to sell.
The Missourian is not the mouthpiece of politicians in the state Capitol (quite obviously), nor the Mizzou chancellor’s office. Technicalities can get confusing — I’ve been unclear for years, myself — but its professional editors are university employees and reporters are journalism school students.
Popular opinion inaccurately assumes it’s a just division of the university and, well, “government-funded,” though maintaining editorial independence seems generally understood. Even after former editor George Kennedy retired, he still wrote opinion pieces from time to time, and many locals assumed he still spoke for the paper. Perception is often reality.
Our local NPR-member, KBIA/91.3FM, is similarly public affiliated, and along with NBC-affiliate KOMU TV-8; all three are part of the J-school’s innovative “Missouri Method” where students get to produce real life news for real life news consumers, like you, dear reader.
NPR, PBS and the like have always competed with private sector broadcasters. Is there is reason for this anymore? Is there nowhere else to find classical music, headline news, kids cartoons or “Dr. Who”? Even public TV classic “Sesame Street” moved down the road to HBO in 2016.
The Missourian has always competed with the Tribune. With the disrupted newspaper industry of recent years, I hear from numerous acquaintances who said they now take the Missourian instead.
For years I was a volunteer host on KOPN/89.5FM, a community radio station. Likely somewhat similar to KBIA, there are ongoing membership drives for listeners to donate, as well as matching funding from the federal Corporation of Public Broadcasting. So also “government funded,” kinda.
Without the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the talented folks at NPR would still find plenty of folks to enjoy their productions, who would likely be more actively motivated to donate in an ongoing way, knowing their passive taxes no longer were being used. Organizations can most certainly perform what they feel are in the public interest and for the public’s benefit without being publicly funded.
It’s time for a public media reset. Avoid controversial nomenclature over “government-funded” or “taxpayer supported” by shifting these organizations away from taxpayer funding altogether and avoid the confusion.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.