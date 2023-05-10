Summer’s not here just yet, but it’s never a bad time for a weekend day trip around beautiful mid-Missouri.
Last Saturday when quizzing my youngest son about possible activities, he chimed in, “I want to go to the train restaurant!” To de-code this family inside joke, that would refer to a diner across from the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, of which one wing is actually an old train dining car.
Long-time Columbians may recall the old Katy Station restaurant now occupied by Shiloh Bar downtown, which similarly offered modern dining in an elegant old train dining car attached to the old brick train station.
All the patrons there in Sedalia seemed in good spirits in the old train, though the center aisle just wide enough for 1 1/2 people, and the booth arms a bit close to the table corners for the girth of modern Americans to comfortably squeeze in and out.
Train nostalgia is popular everywhere, but particularly fitting in Sedalia, a historic train boom town.
From a nice little museum in the restored historic Katy Depot just northeast of downtown, visitors learn that Gen. George R. Smith purchased a large swath of land in the 1850s and founded a town named after his daughter’s nickname Sed: hence, Sedalia. After raising funds from local citizens, the town attracted a rail line of a then newfangled transportation method that was sweeping the nation.
Just as the rail line reached Sedalia from the east, darn it if the Civil War broke out, halting further construction. But actually, being left with the closest rail station to the booming Western frontier was a very lucky break.
So Texas cattle drives aimed for the Sedalia rail yards, as mythologized in 1960s TV hit “Rawhide,” starring a very young Clint Eastwood. As Western natural resources were loaded up on the train, manufactured goods from an industrializing East were unloaded; the hotbed of trade enriching the town coming and going.
We don’t appreciate today how revolutionizing railroads were. Travel on foot or beast of burden was slow, tiring and exposed one to the elements. Travel by wagon or stagecoach was marginally better. A book on early train history in the waiting area of the “train restaurant” described old dirt roads accommodating a common pace of covering 50 miles over two days. That mid-1800s train prototypes could reach the mind blowing pace of 20+ miles per hour, covering the same terrain in just over two hours. Today’s air conditioned metal chariots cover that ground in under an hour, airplanes in a few minutes.
Even later in the 19th century when rail networks were built out in every direction, Sedalia maintained a strong industry presence, with railroad company headquarters and many manufacturing and repair shops thriving through the world wars.
Sedalia had greater growth ambitions in its heyday. In the 1890s unsuccessful bids were made for the University of Missouri’s main campus to relocate there from Columbia, then for the capital from Jefferson City; but the town did score the state fairgrounds.
The wealth translated into many beautiful old mansions still standing today, like those you see down West Broadway and Stewart Road in Columbia, and a jewel of a downtown.
At the center of it all, along Ohio Street, is the time capsule lodging at the Hotel Bothwell, along with many old retail shops and numerous stone bank buildings.
The automobile era overtook train travel, so the train depot closed in 1958, and fell into disrepair. The Missouri-Kansas-Texas line (KATY) became a rail trail in 1990, and the restored depot sprang back to life in 2001.
Downtown once was the economic heart of the community, but now antique stores, brewpubs, and miscellanous local businesses have filled the void in a suburban Walmart era. Nostalgia Vintage & Apparel offers the greatest treasure trove of vintage clothing I have ever seen anywhere.
The trail from Clinton passes through Sedalia to Boonville along the Missouri River through Boone County, and on just past St. Charles. A spur of that line, a bike rail-trail now called the MKT, goes from the rail stop in McBaine and follows naturally sloped creekbeds into downtown Columbia to the nice depot, which is now Shiloh.
Train service also reached Columbia from the north, a separate spur down from Centralia follows Paris Road where it used to make it to the Wabash Station, now appropriately the public transit bus depot, and recent homeless hangout.
Trains bought students to our college town, now the highways do, as does a new airport terminal. Maybe they’ll figure out that Hyperloop thing to disrupt it all again, just as the new Interstate 70 finally gets built. Or maybe Elon Musk has teleporting like Captain Kirk in “Star Trek” up his sleeve — right after those Twitter blue checkmarks get re-engineered.
