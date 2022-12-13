Numerous people have said to me that they are not feeling the joy of the season. One reason, I have been told, is the high price of things: food, clothes, toys and more. When one’s money is funny, it is hard to feel in the spirit of the holidays.
Of course, if the lack of holiday joy is because of economic conditions, that is a sad commentary on our materialistic attitude regarding the holidays. The season is not about things. The holidays should be about something far greater than money.
I was reared in a Black preacher’s household. My father did not make lots of money. In fact, by contemporary standards, I grew up in poverty. Yet the holiday season was one of my greatest joys growing up. My parents made sure that Christmas, my religious tradition, was a time of fellowship and love. It was a time to decorate the house with things my mother and her friends made from a creative imagination, not bought from the store. The house filled with food smells of various kinds: wild turkey shot by my father, baked yams, greens that had been canned in Mason jars by my mother and of course chitterlings. The holiday was a time of reflection, prayer and thanksgiving, thanks for surviving another year in a cruel and racist America.
My point? Maybe we need to think more about what we have and can have rather than what we can buy. Economists talk about how we incur so much credit card debt during this time that the New Year is a time of depression and anxiety. Maybe we need to return to old fashion values about the holidays and stop entering the madness.
Here are some simple activities that may help you recapture the joy of the holidays.
- Reconnect with an old friend you haven’t communicated with for a long time. All of us enjoy knowing that someone is thinking about us. Reconnecting with a friend will not only give joy to someone else, it will bring joy to you.
- Make a gift from the heart and not your pocketbook. Most of us are a lot more creative than we give ourselves credit. Bake some cookies, create a handmade holiday card, sing a song from your past. Be creative.
- Participate in corporate worship. Go to church or the synagogue. Participate in community celebrations of Kwanza. Joy is contagious. Go to places where people are infected with joy.
- Give social media a break. There is so much negative stuff on social media that it will depress you and make you think the world we live in is horrible. Give your devices a break, and instead interact with people.
- Volunteer. Join volunteers at Loaves and Fishes or some other serving organization. Giving yourself to others brings joy.
- Tell your family narrative to the young ones in your family. Our children are lost because they don’t know the history of the family. While some parts of our narratives are negative, the fact that we have survived the struggles brings a sense of purpose and joy. Tell your truth.
While it is hard to have joy in these difficult times, it is not impossible. May the joy of the holidays fill your heart and mind.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
