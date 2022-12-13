Numerous people have said to me that they are not feeling the joy of the season. One reason, I have been told, is the high price of things: food, clothes, toys and more. When one’s money is funny, it is hard to feel in the spirit of the holidays.

Of course, if the lack of holiday joy is because of economic conditions, that is a sad commentary on our materialistic attitude regarding the holidays. The season is not about things. The holidays should be about something far greater than money.

