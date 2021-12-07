This is the time of the year when we should be filled with joy. Unfortunately, lots of people are not.
The new omicron variant sets us on edge. “Will our vaccines protect us against this new variant?” we wonder, hopefully. The recent violence in Michigan and in Columbia makes us wonder, “What is wrong with us?” Everyone I know is struggling financially. And when you have little money, the grocery and gas prices make us both pray and curse.
How do we reclaim the joy of the season? My suggestions are simple, but they work.
1. This year let us focus on relationships with family and friends instead of presents and gifts. I love gifts like everyone else, but it is the blessing of the giver that means more than the gift. A hug, a kiss, a belly laugh, all remind us that the season is about love, not the lust for things.
2. Speak and smile at a stranger. How many times have we walked into a store and all who we meet are frowning? We need to take the initiative and smile and say, “Good morning.” I believe a smile can conquer more than rhetoric. I know smiling is contagious. Try it, you might love the results.
3. Perform a random act of kindness. Buy someone a cup of coffee next time you are in one of Columbia’s great coffeehouses. Pay ahead for someone in the store. Be a secret “Santa Claus” for someone. Volunteer to feed the hungry at Loaves and Fishes. Random acts of kindness restore civility in our society.
4. Turn off the technology and have a real conversation with someone. We are so absorbed by our cell phones, computers, etc. that we have forgotten how to talk to one another. Let us talk. We may find out we have more in common than we think.
I am sure you have your own list.
The point is that we need to restore the joy of this season. Like you, I am tired of the division and hatred that infects quadrants of our society. I miss seeing each other as members of the same community instead of enemies. Restoring a sense of joy can help us in more ways than we can imagine.
Be joyous and be blessed.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.