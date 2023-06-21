Could less recycling be better for the environment? The city of Columbia announced last week that the temporary pause of curbside recycling pickup has been extended “indefinitely.”

This is inconvenient for many residents, but people seem to be filling up the several recycling drop-off centers around town by taking in their stuff themselves.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.