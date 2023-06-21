Could less recycling be better for the environment? The city of Columbia announced last week that the temporary pause of curbside recycling pickup has been extended “indefinitely.”
This is inconvenient for many residents, but people seem to be filling up the several recycling drop-off centers around town by taking in their stuff themselves.
I ran into a longtime friend who I hadn’t seen in a while and got to shooting the breeze about time and how he had moved to the countryside, rising utility rates, Mexican entrée preferences and this recycling update.
He was pretty indifferent about the later, while nonchalantly stating that most items placed in the recyclable bin get thrown in the landfill anyway. Wait, what?!
I jokingly replied if this was some right-wing, climate-denier conspiracy theory, to which I was advised to simply “look it up.”
A quick online search yielded a report from Greenpeace, “Circular Claims Fall Flat: Comprehensive U.S. Survey of Plastics Recyclability.” Well, they would seem credible, and I even braced myself for over-enthusiasm of an opposite extreme.
Turns out my buddy was on to reality, however unpopular or widely unknown. Per the Greenpeace report’s key findings, many plastics labeled as recyclable, while theoretically possible, are only partially recycled in practice.
The materials may very well make it to recycling centers, get bundled up for manufacturers, but particularly for lower grade plastics, do not actually end up making it to the finish line to be manufactured into new products.
Any recycled material is broken down into a recovered substance, then recycling centers try to sell these commodity bundles. But some substances are much more valuable than others.
It is logical that metals, such as aluminum beverage containers and food cans, would consistently be the most valuable, and actually end up closing the loop by being made into some new product. Glass derived from sand, not so much. Turns out that plastics — a petroleum product — are a mixed bag.
Plastics are graded with a little number in the recycle arrow triangle: 1 to 7. No. 1 plastics, such as soda bottles, are the highest quality. No. 2, such as milk jugs, are next.
However, according to the Greenpeace report, lower grade plastics such as Nos. 3 to 7 have a “negligible to negative (market) value” so largely do not get made into a new product in the U.S. They therefore declare this to be “greenwashing,” accusing companies who label such products as “recyclable” of “false advertising” and suggest action by the Federal Trade Commission to stop misleading consumers.
Unbeknownst to eco-minded Americans, many recycled materials were for years shipped to China to recovery. With cheap labor, energy and low environmental oversight, they pulled out the valuable materials and largely incinerated the rest.
China decided to stop accepting such imported junk in 2017, so there’s been a backup of this flow since. Low grade recycled materials habitually fail to attract a buyer who finds it worth even picking up. So recycling centers nationwide fill up their storage lots and eventually dispose of the unsold surplus into the landfill.
Putting something in the recycling bin does not instantly get it turned into a new product. A truck, made of tons of metal and which burns diesel fuel, picks it up and delivers it to a processing center. There, the contents are sorted with expensive equipment, using energy — mostly from coal powered electricity — and paid labor.
So since even after meticulous collection, sorting and processing, a good amount still gets thrown away, would it not be more ecological and economical for consumers to instead throw Nos. 3 to 7 plastic directly in the trash?
I have adamantly recycled since my youth, and now realize I have long been duped by environmentalists, product manufacturers, as well as our municipal government. Many of us proud to use curbside recycling have been living a half lie.
Since this recent revelation, we are still recycling metal, No. 1 and No. 2 plastic, as well as clean cardboard, newsprint and office paper in my house. But most everything else is going in the trash from now on, until I’ve been adequately convinced that doing otherwise would do any good whatsoever.
As disappointing as it may feel, my yogurt cups, detergent jugs, pickle jars and glossy magazines are going directly in the trash. Facing reality and treating these items as garbage is more truthful, and probably less of a detriment to the environment.
We used to put a good amount of recycling on the curb for pickup every two weeks. Now a lot less will be hauled into a recycling collection facility. Not out of inconvenience, but because not even trying to recycle these worthless items is the relatively green thing to do.
