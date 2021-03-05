Homelessness certainly has many causes and consequences for Columbia and the rest of American society. Yes, it will always be with us, but most citizens would choose to eliminate it, or at least reduce it, if they could.
Both Columbia local papers had in-depth articles on one man’s frostbite injuries resulting in amputation of parts of both feet. I’ve known that man, Donnie, for more than five years. He personifies many of the characteristics of the chronically homeless. His situation should never have regressed as it has. He was once a carpenter/construction worker who should not have fallen through the cracks. I’m almost certain it was him I saw in a wheelchair last week while I was driving near Columbia College— he apparently has lost his lower left leg.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reports that on any one 2019 night, 567,715 people experienced homelessness, an increase of 14,885 people in one year. The good news is that homelessness among veterans and families with children continued to fall, declining 2.1% and 4.8%, respectively, in 2019.
Missouri had estimated 6,179 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in January 2019 — 707 of whom were family households, 488 were veterans, 477 were unaccompanied young adults (ages 18-24) and 1,062 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
COVID-19 is certain to increase family, youth and chronic homelessness but data collection for 2020 has been limited by the pandemic. The annual January unsheltered “point-in-time” count was not required by HUD because of concern about spreading the virus, so we may never know the number of homeless people in 2020.
Homelessness in Columbia does not appear to have increased in the past year, but volunteer homeless services have seen challenges due to COVID-19. Room at the Inn has housed about the same number of guests as in previous years, despite having drastically changed its service model to include two sites — with one developing a water main break with several weeks to go — involving fewer volunteers and more fundraising. Loaves and Fishes, previously staffed with volunteer community members serving an estimated 75-90 meals each evening provided by local churches, has gone to a hybrid model supported by local businesses and restaurants.
The most precise data about the impact of COVID-19 I know of comes from Jane Williams, director of Love Columbia (previously known as Love INC). The organization directly served 289 homeless families in 2020 compared with 124 the previous year, Williams said. Additionally, it provided rent assistance for 208 families or individuals, up from 100 in 2019, and offered 2,122 coaching sessions, compared with 1,340 in 2019, to help homeless people find housing.
It is too soon to know the impact of COVID-19 on housing needs, but federal, state and local funds expended for housing assistance most likely reduced the scale of homelessness.
Because of my age, and COVID-19 risk, this winter I did not volunteer at Room at the Inn and reduced my time at Loaves and Fishes. I was able, however, to distribute 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks to nonprofit organizations directly serving low income and homeless people. Bombas advertises “buy a pair of our socks and we will give a pair to the homeless.” Indeed they did. (I am expecting to get more next year, so contact me if your nonprofit could assist next year.)
Observing homelessness in Columbia is a rollercoaster of joys and frustrations.
On one hand, Columbia does a remarkable job of caring for our unsheltered and hungry brothers and sisters through a maze of government agencies, where “houselessness” is not the top priority, and with help from nonprofit organizations, mostly churches. On the other, so many individuals and needs fall through the cracks, be they due the lack of transportation, lack of publicly available hygiene facilities, lack of dependable warming centers, lack of affordable housing, lack of adequate medical care for the uninsured or lack of shelter during the day to rest and get organized.
The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness coordinates homeless programs and concerns in 18 federal agencies, provides information about homelessness, and makes recommendations about reducing veteran, youth, family and chronic homelessness. The council has a convenient list of solutions — all of which could have assisted my friend Donnie who lost his toes due to frostbite. These are: Improve the importance of work, get mental health care, make housing affordable, focus on prevention, target some specific sub-populations, examine racial disparities, promote alternatives to criminalization and promote readiness for national emergencies that destroy housing,
USICH’s first recommendation seems well-targeted to Columbia: “Start at the Top: Get State and Local Leaders to Publicly Commit to and Coordinate Efforts on Ending Chronic Homelessness.”
The next step in Columbia’s addressing the needs of the homeless is to better coordinate and stabilize existing homeless services. There has been talk of, and meetings about, working toward this goal for almost a decade. It won’t happen without local leadership. Mayor Brian Treece should appoint a point person or blue-ribbon committee to coordinate and promote existing homeless services and programs. There will be more people like Donnie coming along in future years, but they should have better outcomes because Columbia leaders finally lead on this issue.