By fate or fortune I am spending my 50-year college reunion in the Korean mountains. It’s uncertain I would have attended the social reception, but this seems like a good time and place to reflect on my past half century.
I suspect I could not comprehend 50 years into the future back in 1973. I am still blessed with good health, so I don’t have any physical aliments to remind me that I am getting old. Oh, I know that my eyes are not as sharp and that it takes longer to recover from running but I still have all my joints, and no one has told me I’ve lost some of my faculties. I still have my memory and I know that it is mine — and that others see things differently.
Time is not minutes and hours that we pile up and can look back and dig through. It is like an accordion that sometimes seems long and extended and other times seems all bunched up, so we ask, “Where did it go?” I think I can see and remember where time went. Mostly it seems that I have hiked through a half century of American life seeing plenty of different opportunities and finding nourishment when it was needed.
Overall, I don’t feel I have changed all that much. I am still the extroverted introvert who could eat by myself in the college dorm but welcomed a good conversation if it came along. I never could figure out my dorm mates who would waste an hour or more waiting for someone to go to the cafeteria with them. Of course, I never imagined the splendor most college students live in now.
I was interested in government back in 1973, as I was in 1964, but I doubt I expected to be a professor all my professional life. I suspect the betting line would have been that I would be a government analyst somewhere. I was a mediocre high school student, in part due to large family chaos and fun, and to sports. Several undergraduate professors and college peers really did change my life by teaching me how to analyze and write. If they were all going to be at my 50-year reunion I would feel bad about missing it.
My understanding of government and American society certainly is deeper now, but I am not certain it has changed much. I often feel I am a political moderate and have never felt at home with the anti-war activists of the 1960s and ‘70s or the woke progressives of today —although I am glad they both exist and push the political establishment.
My personal involvement with marginalized people is not as new as one might expect. It took me a long time, 40 years, to figure out how I wanted to do more than contribute money, but I participated in clothing drives in high school and tutored a grade school boy through the Appalachia Club in college, but I didn’t want to make it my life’s work.
My personal interests and hobbies and even my personal sense of self have not changed all that much. I have read hundreds of books and run thousands of miles on the same journey I started as a kid — personal fulfillment and contentment. My personal non-accomplishments are still the same. I never really made the commitment to learn a musical instrument or a second language despite half a century of dabbling.
Despite some years of grief due to family loss, academic frustrations and marital strife, I think I have come through with a similar degree of optimism and practical common sense. I suppose I am a bit more patient than I was at 22, but I still won’t win any contests on that score. I bet the people I like, and who like me, are the same people I would have liked 50 years ago. The most frequent sentiment I feel now is gratefulness for all the people, known and unknown who have contributed meaning to my life.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is all the American and Korean students I have known. I feel content that I have returned the investment that my professors made in me. In college, I never realized that being a professor would be such a joy. Oh, some colleagues and administrators might have periodically damped that, but I have performed better than I would have expected. I never missed having a syllabus ready, never intentionally blew off a class, and had very few, like less than five, direct conflicts with students. Well, that I remember.
America has changed more than I have. The population is 50% more than when I started, we have more cars, houses and smart phones, and, of course, we are more polarized. But that’s not only in America, that’s all around the globe.
My biggest lesson in a half-century of living and learning is probably about human nature. It is not that people are more self-centered and selfish, they are. It is that most of the time we are content with the status quo. I still don’t understand why we are so comfortable in our own comfort zones and that we don’t aspire for more. When in college, I thought most students wanted to challenge the professor, understand new things, try to walk around in another person’s sandals, but as we have learned from social media behavior patterns, while we could reach out, we would just as soon stay in own circle of friends. Hence, the rise of identity politics that we didn’t have 50 years ago.
I recently saw a William Wordsworth quote on Facebook, “The best portion of a good man’s life is the little, nameless acts of kindness and love.” I think that is true. I think I knew that 50 years ago but sometimes there are many distractions and obstacles that get in the way.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.