By fate or fortune I am spending my 50-year college reunion in the Korean mountains. It’s uncertain I would have attended the social reception, but this seems like a good time and place to reflect on my past half century.

I suspect I could not comprehend 50 years into the future back in 1973. I am still blessed with good health, so I don’t have any physical aliments to remind me that I am getting old. Oh, I know that my eyes are not as sharp and that it takes longer to recover from running but I still have all my joints, and no one has told me I’ve lost some of my faculties. I still have my memory and I know that it is mine — and that others see things differently.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.