Well, I retired last week.
After 15 years of volunteering with community radio 89.5FM KOPN, I decided to step back from weekly broadcasting.
This tenure was never imagined when I first walked into the KOPN studios downtown to deliver a belated donation check. Longtime general manager David Owens greeted me warmly and offered a station tour, including a vinyl record library in the thousands.
During that time of life, being inclined to new volunteer opportunities, I signed up to pitch in with assumption of answering phones, stuffing envelopes or sorting records. There was an opening for an hour a week on air, conveniently at 5 p.m. during national syndicated programming, which entailed pushing the play button on downloaded recordings and reading public service announcements in between.
The very helpful senior programmer, Trevor Harris, who later went pro at KBIA, showed me the ropes and encouraged me to try to produce my own content. So I reached out to coordinators of local events, such as Diana Moxon about Art in the Park, who later went on to host her own arts-focused KOPN show.
Frankly, but affectionately, KOPN is the most left-leaning media outlet in town. That not being my background, finding the appropriate voice to serve the given audience was constantly in mind, as there was no desire to become a bombastic “radio guy.”
Oddly enough, a revelation came when Mark Haim of the Peace Nook, who then had a show right after me, was covering the 2008 presidential race. We tag-teamed to offer equal time to a local supporter of each candidate.
I don’t remember who talked about McCain, but I was sure glad to talk with the then-chair of the Missouri Libertarian Party, Glenn Nielsen. I don’t remember much about Bob Barr, the Libertarian Party’s candidate, but Glenn offered a primer on the legend of Ron Paul and generously gave me a book by failed primary candidate Mary Ruwart, “Healing Our World: In An Age of Aggression.”
Ruwart’s gentle case for the concepts of human freedom rang a bell, inspiring a future small-L libertarian perspective, particularly on magic crossover liberty/left issues such as civil liberties and against the ills of military imperialism, corporate welfare and the drug war.
Then the habit of inviting candidates for most City Council elections was hatched: 20 minutes one-on-one. Gosh, of many valuable conversations the most cherished might be the first time certain candidates threw their hat in the ring.
Already a good friend, Ian Thomas became an annual guest, Fourth Ward election season or no, for half an hour of City Council updates and half about our mutual interest in reviewing that year’s English football (soccer) season. Another annual-ish regular was the downtown area’s now-former state Rep. Kip Kendrick for a December/January legislative session preview.
Then the tradition began of having an April local election night round table of retiring elected officials. Former school board member Darin Pries, himself a professional social work manager, was particularly memorable about new ideas to address poverty — he would make a great radio host, by the way.
Easily the best was, believe it or not, Ginnie Chadwick and Laura Nauser together — at some point they got to discussing issues and memories between the two of them, and I as host just stood back for a few minutes to bask in radio magic.
Oh, and such a special conversation with retiring Mayor Darwin and Axie Hindman.
Last April was a great talk with retiring City Councilman Mike Trapp — good guests make it easy. This next April might have been Ian, along with retiring Mayor Brian Treece.
I had a few fine co-hosts. The sharp Mitch Richards I recruited from meeting at a book club; we lit it up in activist mode for a few years. Most recently the thoughtful and kind Rex Rebstock was a great teammate, a long-time personal friend, whom I snagged after he stepped away from another show.
Particularly with Rex in the last year or two, in light of a deteriorated national public discourse, we both felt less ideologically motivated, so leaned more philosophical in tone and locally-focused.
Meanwhile I felt a pull to explore alternative spiritual perspectives: a rabbi, a yoga teacher, a former hippie turned Christian minister, paranormal ghost hunters, a demonologist who actually advises exorcists — why not?
Much like writing regularly in a legit publication such as the Missourian, where else in the world would somebody like little ol’ me have such broadcast media opportunities? And that somebody, other than my own mom, might gander to listen occasionally?