In response to my last column on violence in Columbia, I received the following comment that I believe is worthy of reflection. I have omitted the name of the person to maintain their confidentiality.
“I read your op-ed, ‘Gun violence in Columbia demands collaborative fix’ in today’s Missourian. I wonder if there aren’t important additional considerations.
One of my children is (a member) of the Special Victims Unit at CPD, and he notes a disturbing trend. In his investigations, he runs across young children, sometimes as young as 3-4, who are already cursing out others, calling them M-Fs, etc., with no correction (or perhaps even encouraging or modeling) from parents and other adults. He is very pessimistic that these children, already learning to be thugs, will be salvageable in their teenage years. How can the community come together and fix this parenting problem? It needs to start very early.
Thanks very much.”
It is true that “thug life” is being modeled by far too many youths and adults in Columbia and throughout our nation. The same phenomenon the commentator mentions above can be found in all parts of our society. It is a severe problem that threatens to destroy the fabric of American civil society.
However, one must look at the root causes of this occurrence. There are many factors that contribute to why a child or adult believes that being a “thug” is better than being a good citizen.
Clearly, “thug life” is glamorized in movies, videos, etc. But this fact is not new. Those my age grew up with gangster movies and actors playing “tough guy” roles, like with James Cagney. So, the entertainment industry cannot be the sole cause.
It is not purely racial either. While Black and brown people kill Black and brown people, white people kill white people, as well.
Nor can we simply blame the cause on parenting. Let us face it, most of the antisocial behavior we learn, we did not learn at home.
The root of the matter is a loss of hope. Too many people are living hopeless existences. The American dream for many in our country is a nightmare.
The population of the working poor is growing. Educational systems are being railroaded in teaching falsehoods or white-washings that make our children doubt the value of education.
Society has promoted wealth as the only factor that determines worth, so no wonder Pookie and Juan think the only way to express the frustration of living in a hopeless situation is to call everyone names. We have not listened to the underclass, and we are failing to listen to them now.
We know that the economic disparity in Columbia is formidable. And while we want to ignore it, racism, colorism, sexism and classism challenge our hope for a life where we can truly pursue liberty and happiness.
What can overcome hopelessness? I believe a recommitment to community in real sense is the answer. We must reinstitute fictive kinships. Fictive kinship is an earnest effort to act in a manner that purports the idea that all children are our children. It is a continuation of the belief that it takes a village to rear a child.
Yes, we need more role models of color. Yes, we need to dismantle racism and economic disparity. But the solution lies in our willingness to be vulnerable and responsible to one another.
Hopelessness is the problem. Hopelessness is a heart problem. Only an open-hearted effort on the part of Columbia’s and America’s citizenry can heal a heart broken by despair. The question really is: How much do we care?
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.