In addition to spending a lot of time recently on a South Carolina beach, I relied on the Charleston Post and Courier for national and local news.
Charleston, South Carolina, was about 50 miles north of my vacation spot, but it seemed to be in another world. It has all the big city trappings including the “geography of nowhere” — used and new car lots, fast food joints, chain motels, etc. But it also has a number of places that are unique to Charleston, dining establishments heading that list.
What caught my attention, however, was an article in the Post and Courier about exemptions granted for the mask mandate by the Charleston Public School board. It seems that one of the exemptions is for “a sincerely held religious belief.”
Huh? I understand that some folks have religious beliefs and that those folks don’t want to get vaccinated to prevent them from contracting COVID-19. While I do understand, I do not agree. But masks?
I grew up in a religious, fundamentalist household. One of the requirements was the reading of the Bible. From my dim memories of that time, and more recently my perusal of the writings in the Bible, I do not recall and can find nothing that addresses wearing mask, unless it's putting on a mask for nefarious purposes such as robbery.
Yet the Charleston Public Schools board has issued, at last count, 570 exemptions for “sincerely held religious beliefs.” The Post and Courier article claimed that 81% of those applying for a religious exemption are granted one.
To me, and my fundamentalist upbringing, I was flabbergasted. Some religions even require the wearing of masks, particularly for females, but as far as I could ascertain, there is nothing in the Bible that applies to wearing mask.
The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education currently has a mandate about wearing mask, and the board’s policy does allow the superintendent to impose one.
Accordingly, there is no such thing as a religious exemption. The attorney general of Missouri, Eric Schmitt, has nevertheless filed a lawsuit against the Columbia school district in opposition of the masking rule. Apparently, he does not support local control nor the health and safety of students.
Presumably, the school board in Charleston required the wearing of masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Those who claim a religious exemption are really claiming that they are not interested in protecting others. How is that compatible with Christian religious beliefs?