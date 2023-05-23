This weekend we honor those individuals who have given their lives for this democratic experiment known as the United States of America. This Memorial Day, I will focus on the Black men and women who fought and died for us.

It is a strange phenomenon in some ways. Beginning with Crispus Attucks, a former slave who was the first person to give his life to end British rule, and continuing with Black military personnel today, it is odd to ponder that Black people would die for a country where racism and sexism still rule the day. To be a Black soldier is to fight two battles simultaneously: the enemy on the battlefield, and the war against racism at home.

