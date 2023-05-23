This weekend we honor those individuals who have given their lives for this democratic experiment known as the United States of America. This Memorial Day, I will focus on the Black men and women who fought and died for us.
It is a strange phenomenon in some ways. Beginning with Crispus Attucks, a former slave who was the first person to give his life to end British rule, and continuing with Black military personnel today, it is odd to ponder that Black people would die for a country where racism and sexism still rule the day. To be a Black soldier is to fight two battles simultaneously: the enemy on the battlefield, and the war against racism at home.
And yet, Black soldiers fought and died for the America they knew had the power to live up to its democratic ideals: “the many and the one.”
I think about my father and his fellow soldiers in the 9th Cavalry during World War II. They were part of the segregated Army and also proud men who called themselves Americans. They could not eat in most restaurants or travel with their white counterparts, yet had to face the possibility of being lynched. They put their lives on the line for an America that called them “niggas.”
It is an integrated military today. And so, the evils of the past have been overcome — maybe. While more people of color have obtained high ranks, still racism looms large. Black soldiers still must suffer the indignities inflected in places like Southeast Missouri and Florida. As some things have changed, some things remain the same.
Those who were Black and died for America deserve special honor. They died for a country they loved that many times treated them as the unloved ones. They have taught all of us that sometimes you have to fight for something greater than yourself. They believed in the conceptual reality of a united society. They believed in the America that can be and did not allow the America that was and is now to prevent them from fulfilling their duty. These Black Americans deserve our highest praise.
So, as you celebrate and remember those who fought and died for the American Dream, please include a special prayer of thanks for soldiers of color, particularly Black soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. May their lives not be in vain.
