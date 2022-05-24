I’m going to lay down my sword and shield,
Down by the riverside,
And study war no more.
— An African American Spiritual
On Monday, May 30, 2022, we remember those who gave their loves for this democratic experiment. I am thinking about the men and women who died defending the ideals of America. They died believing that America was worth it. Their hope was that by giving their lives, America would live out the promise to be one nation with liberty and justice for all.
I particularly remember soldiers of color: Black, Asian, Latin, and Indigenous who fought in hopes that America would one day see them as equal citizens worthy of honor and respect. They knew that America had a color problem. But they decided that the hope of the future was worth the sacrifice in the present. They believed that one day America would be the nation they envisioned.
My father was a WWII soldier in the Ninth Calvary. The Army was segregated at that time. And yet he and his fellow Black soldiers knew that fighting for the American ideals was better than submitting to fascism. He used to say to me, “One day, boy, America will wake up and get it right. We just have to keep on fighting until she does.”
The country the soldiers of color fought for has not gotten it right yet. We are still divided by racism, sexism, homophobia and pure meanness. The political foolishness that is going on at every level must make those who died for America want to turn over in their grave. The way we are acting does not honor those who died. Placing wreaths on graves, while noble, is not alone the answer. The answer lies in our commitment to form a just society free of discrimination.
I am not a pro-war person. Too often war is about quests for power, cloaked in a false sense of patriotism, grounded in a lust for wealth. However, I realize that sometimes war is necessary until humans realize that we are all in this human journey together. Until then we will have devastating conflicts like we are witnessing in Ukraine. The horrors we are watching take place there should remind us that there are no victors in war.
My hope is that one day we will cease our warring ways. But alas, as war continues, I am thankful for those who pay the ultimate price for the hope of freedom. I am pro-soldier, but I am anti-war. May we one day lay down our swords and shields and study war no more.