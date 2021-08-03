The most celebrated holiday of Emancipation in African American life is Juneteenth. It warmed my heart that Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. We should not forget, though, that many African American communities celebrate Aug. 4 as Emancipation Day.
In part the celebration is because for many decades, freedmen in Oklahoma celebrated Aug. 4 as Emancipation Day. This date relates to the ratification of the Reconstruction Treaties signed by the Five Tribes in 1866. It was these treaties that provided for emancipation in Indian Territory. Due to the close relationship of African Americans and Native Americans, African Americans incorporated Emancipation Day into Black culture.
As I child growing up in Joplin, the fourth of August Emancipation Celebration was the highlight of Black life. African Americans from near and far came to Joplin for the August celebration.
Black educators from the community taught why a celebration of emancipation was important to remember. Black preachers spoke with power and authority about how the fight for freedom should not be taken lightly and how none are free until all are free. It is interesting to me that they were engaging in critical race theory before the term became popular. The white schools ignored the narrative of struggle, but the Black church did not.
Ewert Park was the gathering place for picnics, food vendors and fellowship. The Ewert swimming pool would be filled with Black bodies, and at night the Ewert Park Community Center overflowed with R&B music, and Black folks doing the “Philly-Dog.” We danced until the floor would sweat. We celebrated and remembered.
I do not know if Joplin has continued the fourth of August festivities. Some traditions of meaning have been lost. The older “pillars” have died and many of the younger generation are not interested.
I am encouraged that there is an emerging generation of people who realize that the lessons of the past are important for the formation of the future. Emancipation Day must be remembered and celebrated.
So on Wednesday, I will read some writings from Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes. I will sing some long-meter hymns and end it with the line from “Oh Freedom:” “and before I be a slave, I’ll be buried in my grave, and go home to my Lord, and be free.”
I will tell the story of how my mother was born in Oklahoma before it became a state, and how my father was a proud member of the 9th Calvary in World War II during a time of segregation and Jim Crow laws. I will remember that the fight continues, and the story must be told. I will celebrate Aug. 4.
How will you celebrate?
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.