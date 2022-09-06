The history of colorism in the Black church reveals how Black congregations too often have been "color struck" — emphasizing the alleged superiority of light-skinned Blacks over dark-skinned African Americans.
The roots of the colorism bias can be found in the history of American slavery. It continued to dominate the thinking of the Black community after the Emancipation Proclamation and continues to promote racism even today.
The white church perpetuated colorism by making symbols of goodness, holiness and purity cast in white, and insisting that all that is evil, sinful and demonic is black.
It is not by accident that for generations white Christians — and subsequently many Black Christians — envision God, Jesus Christ, the Apostles and saints as white. It is undeniable that colorism has influenced Christian thought in America since the inception of this democratic experiment. The research will examine how much colorism continues to influence and impact American Protestant Christianity.
I am extremely grateful for the citizens of Columbia, Christian and non-Christian, who have financially supported this work. I also am deeply appreciative of the pastors, board members and lay people of churches in Columbia who, too, have financially supported the research project. Those churches are The Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia, The Crossing Church and Calvary Episcopal Church. Rock Bridge Christian Church has consented to be a co-sponsor of the project.
The only way we can ever overcome racism in this society is to dismantle all its forms. Liberation from racism cannot be simply reading a book or celebrating a holiday. It must consist of engaging the phenomenon and challenging racism in every segment of our society. This project is a major step in that direction. None of us are free until all of us are free. To uncover colorism is to forcibly fight against racism.
In the 60s a motto was uttered that captures the essence of this fight, it goes, “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem." Please join me in attempting to be part of the solution in Columbia, in Missouri and in America.
