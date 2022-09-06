As many of you are aware, I have begun an exhaustive research project titled “Colorism and the Protestant Christian Church in North America.” Colorism, the preference of white and light skin over dark skin, has affected every socially constructed institution in the United States. As a form of racism, colorism has negatively influenced concepts of beauty, employment, housing, the justice system and education, just to name a few institutions.

What is alarming is that extraordinarily little research has been conducted around how colorism has affected the Christian Church in America, particularly the white and Black church in America.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you