There are a number of occupations that do not observe holidays or weekends, including the medical professions, police and firefighters, and the unsung heroes of the winter holiday season — retail workers.
I have been involved in retail for my entire life in one form or another. My dad owned a bicycle store when I was a kid and was fond of telling the story of how I sold my first tricycle when I was 7.
During my teen years, I would walk about one mile from school to the train station and take the train to the town where my dad’s store was and walk a mile to the store. This was repeated every Tuesday and Friday until I graduated and moved to St. Louis for college.
In our neighborhood, you were either Catholic, Protestant or Jewish. I remember having the windows in the store painted with a winter scene or two during the holiday season including a menorah to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hannukah and, of course, the obligatory Christmas tree.
In the 1960s, there was really no such thing as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday or Giving Tuesday as we know them today. These are made-up “holidays” by the retail industry to boost sales.
There are a number of stories concerning the origins of Black Friday. Many believe that the Friday after Thanksgiving is the day when retailers see their first real profits of the year. Some tell the story of the first mention of Black Friday in an industry magazine in 1952, noting it was a day when many workers called in sick to have a four-day weekend. Still others will mention that the sighting of Santa Claus at the end of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade marks the beginning of the shopping season.
Starting in the late 1980s, I taught at a number of colleges and universities in the Denver metro area, including classes in Retail Management. I also worked in a number of sporting goods stores during my time in Denver to supplement my income.
I left teaching in 2013 and went to work at the now bankrupt MC Sports, JCPenney and now a major sporting goods store here in Columbia. I enjoy working retail, meeting the people and solving their “problems” with a smile on my face — at least in the public arena.
Privately, those who have worked for a number of Christmas seasons can tell you that setting up the Christmas decorations on Oct. 29 is a bit of overkill. In fact, anxiety among retailers starts as the first of the holiday music begins. How many versions of “White Christmas” can one person hear in an hour without crying “ENOUGH!?”
Of course, I know the wrong words to much of the music. For example, the “12 Days of Christmas” becomes the “Eight Days of Hannukah” with “Eight burning candles; Seven singing Cantors; Six Jewish mothers; Five bowls of chicken soup; Four praying Rabbis; Three spinning dreidels; Two matzah balls; and a bagel with some cream cheese.”
By the way, the bagel is not a Jewish food, but was brought to the United State by way of Poland. But that’s a story for another time.
It’s not that I greet the holiday season with a “Bah Humbug” attitude, but the Grinch has stolen Christmas once too often for my taste. And Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” is not a traditional piece played every holiday.
To set the record straight, there is no war on Christmas, regardless of the stories you hear or what the former president says. There are some 29 religious holidays celebrated by the seven major world religions between November and January. Saying “happy holidays” honors those who do not celebrate Christmas as their religious tradition.
I am still amazed at the number of people who camp outside of the entrance to the retail stores to get that one special deal, the holiday tease, the inexpensive television set, the jewelry, and other prizes in limited supply and only available on Black Friday hoping the consumer will spend more money on other items.
Here’s a secret: With the exception of the deals only found on Black Friday, most of the sales are no better than what you would see any other time of the year. OK, with the supply chain limitations this year there may be a shortage of “special” gifts, but you will find deeper discounts closer to Christmas and after the New Year.
This year I think I will join the pagans and celebrate the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21.
With that being said, I do wish you and yours a wonderful, safe, peaceful and joyous holiday season.
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.