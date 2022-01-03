OK, I get it.
We are fed up with this new life, the one where we need to observe all the precautions that prevent us from doing things we are accustomed to doing.
When will we get back to “normal”?
Back to the time when there was no coronavirus pandemic and consequently we had no need for a vaccination, no wearing of masks indoors or on public transportation, no staying indoors, no daily count of new cases of Covid-19, no reports of the daily hospitalizations, no daily death count, and no bans on persons coming into this country from Europe, or just about anywhere.
When will normalcy return? Maybe never.
At least not for the foreseeable future, as long as there is an unvaccinated “pool” for mutations.
While our govenor, who apparently does not deal well with information, has declared victory over the delta variant and has proclaimed an end to the “emergency,” the reality is that this new variant of the coronavirus has led to record high new cases all across Missouri, and ICUs are overwhelmed.
On top of that, there is little doubt that a new variant will reach the world stage.
We are now in Phase 3 of this pandemic with an untold number of phases yet to occur. That more phases will occur is predictable and likely because of those who willingly — or who may have no choice — are not vaccinated.
Southern Africa, where the variant tagged omicron arose or was first discovered, has less than 10% of its eligible population vaccinated. That means that 90% are not. That provides an enormous reservoir for the coronavirus to mutate.
The virus has already mutated multiple times. That is how the delta variant arose, and has been by far the one that is of most concern, causing more sickness, more hospitalizations and more deaths than the original version.
Now, there is the omicron variant, which the CDC predicts will become the most prevalent version and, in some ways, worse than delta.
While the vaccination rate is averaging about 60% in this country — in more rural areas, the rate is about 35%; in more urban areas, it is up to 90% — mutations are ripe to occur.
The unvaccinated continue to search for something, anything, that will fend off the variants, but there is absolutely no scientific evidence that Invermectin, hydroxychloroquine, Borax, or any of the other snake oil “medicines” are effective.
The only thing that happens is that the coronavirus continues to mutate and find new ways to make us sick, send more of us to the hospital and kill a great many of us.
In Texas, physicians have estimated that the unvaccinated are up to 40 times more likely to die than the vaccinated. A Denver doctor at a large hospital said more than 90% of the ICU patients in that hospital were unvaccinated.
As this is written, the death rate in this country is more than 1,000 per day. If variants continue to plague us, that number will increase.
But, we are not likely to know how many people have COVID-19 because many of those who are opposed to a vaccine are also not getting tested. Since the omicron variant is highly transmissible, chances are that members of the anti-vaccination crowd are also carriers, allowing further mutations and variants.
It's possible that one may develope that is resistant to the current vaccines and boosters.
I tested positive for the original version and ended up in the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital. Once I no longer tested positive I was transferred to a post-acute facility, where I spent the next 2½ months with daily physical and speech therapy.
After completing an unassisted quarter mile walk, I was discharged. While I was in the post-acute facility, I received the Moderna vaccinations. Recently, I got the Moderna booster.
All in all, my bout with COVID-19 was an ordeal and one I don't want to repeat. But if further studies show that the Moderna or Pfizer or J&J vaccines and boosters are not very effective against omicron or further variants where no current vaccines and boosters are remotely effective, then I could be back in the ICU.
If that happens, I can rightly hold the unvaccinated — the few left alive — accountable and blame them for the ordeal.
Editor's note: A version of this first appeared in the Joplin Globe.