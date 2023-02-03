Roll carts for home trash collection will come to Columbia sooner or later. My hunch is it will be sooner — like this year. Columbia City Council members should roll up their selves, dig into the details, require specific preparatory actions be undertaken by Solid Waste Utility staff, and make a darn decision. Then they can move on to other city issues such as inadequate transportation, policing, human resources equity, housing and homelessness, and the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The city’s Solid Waste Utility proposed to the council in November that we convert to an “automated collection system” requiring roll carts. They held two listening sessions at the ARC in January to solicit citizen input.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986

