Roll carts for home trash collection will come to Columbia sooner or later. My hunch is it will be sooner — like this year. Columbia City Council members should roll up their selves, dig into the details, require specific preparatory actions be undertaken by Solid Waste Utility staff, and make a darn decision. Then they can move on to other city issues such as inadequate transportation, policing, human resources equity, housing and homelessness, and the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The council has sufficient information to decide to convert to roll carts. We don’t need another public vote on roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. That was back before the COVID-19 pandemic wore everybody out. I’ve heard the sentiment that the council should make the decision because “that’s why we elected them in the first place.”
The fundamental conflict about roll carts is worker safety and longevity versus the aesthetics of neighbors leaving the ugly plastic carts street-side for days. The balance has shifted since the public vote in 2016. It is now more difficult to hire workers to hang off the back of garbage trucks, jumping down and flinging plastic bags of unknown weight into a moving truck.
While our traditional plastic bags lying around at a curb for a day are ugly, the new plastic carts scattered about the street, lawn and driveways are worse. City council should require staff to prepare and implement a plan to minimize empty roll carts left out for longer than a day. Here is an idea: Ticket the owner after the first reminder to rescue the plastic cart. Make it progressive. Set the first-time oversight fine at $1 and double each occurrence thereafter.
Let’s make it easy to comply with storing roll carts. First, encourage residents to select the smallest roll cart they think the will need and have a “move up a size” trade-in program if needed. Second, consider alternatives to roll carts for apartments, condominiums and other collective living arrangements. For example, find a way to replace several residents’ roll carts with one dumpster — still unattractive but perhaps more convenient.
Third, and most important, make the roll cart experience a pleasant one. A common concern is “there is no room in my garage for a roll cart.” I’ve voiced this complaint myself. Last weekend before the Chiefs big win, I looked around my garage and saw that I can discard several boxes of junk and an old folding lawn chair, build a shelf to get camping equipment up off the floor, and re-arrange the old bookcases-turned-paint and tool shelves on the same side of the garage and voila I have room for a roll cart. More than one cart might still be a problem.
Council should ensure that one roll cart per household won’t expand into two, then three carts, per household in order to meet recycling goals. This will be tricky. Composting fruit and vegetable waste and coffee grinds is a magical process that doesn’t need to be undertaken in the landfill. A bucket will do the job nicely with periodic emptying into the outdoors. Many countries require residential trash compacting to reduce volume of household waste.
City Council should insist staff take seriously concerns about the downside of roll carts. There are many people who prefer predictability and order and genuinely worry about things being lost, stolen or damaged. Who will be responsible for replacing lost, damaged or stolen roll carts? Additionally, converting to roll carts will restrict street parking in some locations. This should be coordinated with already existing parking restrictions for occasional street sweeping.
There are residents with physical limitations who will find it difficult to deal with roll carts. There is already a little-known process for these citizens to request assistance by having their physician write a letter to the Solid Waste Utility requesting assistance.
Because of residential space limitations, I imagine there are some residents who might find it more convenient to transport their bags to a waste collection station, as we can now do for cardboard and containers. Council needs to ensure that the Solid Waste Utility promotes and administers these alternative collection sites.
Council needs to ensure staff is making sound decisions on the details of an automated collection system. The size, type and procurement method of the trucks will determine if converting to roll carts is a wise decision. Additionally, recycling needs more attention. If the discussion of roll carts goes from the singular to plural, citizens will be rightfully agitated.
Change is hard. Over time we usually adapt to whatever system we are presented. If roll carts had been adopted back in 2016, we would already be familiar with them, and Solid Waste Utility would have all the kinks worked out.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.