This past week has seen more mass shootings. It’s horrifying.
While mass murder is still not common, it’s becoming less and less surprising because it’s happening so often.
Where are we safe? If we can’t go to Walmart, a garlic festival, movie, church, synagogue or school without being a potential target...
Freedom of speech is our First Amendment right, of course, but speech can contribute to violence. Words matter.
The El Paso shooter posted a hateful screed on the internet website called “8chan.” That website has been part of the internet sewer where nasty and often hateful viewpoints reside. The denizens of the deep who post this kind of filth could find their following on 8chan.
But on Monday, Michael Prince finally did the responsible thing and booted “8chan” from Cloudflare. Prince is the CEO of Cloudflare, which, among other things, is an internet service provider.
Prince, in his blog on Cloudflare on Aug. 5, said, in part:
“The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, are horrific tragedies. In the case of the El Paso shooting, the suspected terrorist gunman appears to have been inspired by the forum website known as 8chan.
"Based on evidence we've seen, it appears that he posted a screed to the site immediately before beginning his terrifying attack on the El Paso Walmart...”
Prince continued: “In a separate tragedy, the suspected killer in the Poway, California, synagogue shooting also posted a hate-filled ‘open letter’ on 8chan. 8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate.”
Prince had the power, and he decided to try to rein in 8chan’s hate speech.
He said: “We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer... The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless, and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths. Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit.”
This begs the question of when is speech too hateful and hurtful to be allowed? The Supreme Court has tackled that question over and over, and it’s a difficult area where well-educated, thoughtful people can simply disagree.
The hate speech that the Supreme Court clearly says can be outlawed is face-to-face, provocative speech that can result in breach of the peace. That’s the “fighting words” case of Chaplinsky v. New Hamphire in 1942.
In 2003 in Virginia v. Black, the Court ruled that burning a cross with the “intent to intimidate” could also be banned. Calling a burning cross a "symbol of hate," the Court said that "when a cross burning is used to intimidate, few if any messages are more powerful."
But the predominant questions now involve hateful speech on the internet.
Perhaps we shouldn’t hold our breaths waiting for the Supreme Court to strike down hate speech on the internet. The High Court’s track record for striking down such speech is not good if you’re a proponent of limits.
For example, twice Congress wanted to outlaw indecency on the internet. Twice, the Supreme Court struck that down. Indecency is “patently offensive” language, such as “f bombs,” which the Court says the Federal Communications Commission can restrict over the broadcast airwaves.
While making threats over the internet can be a crime, the Supreme Court throttled back on what counts as a “true threat” in 2015.
In Elonis v. United States, basically 8 to 1, the Court required “intent” to make a threat. Here are the facts: Anthony Douglas Elonis used Facebook to post violence-laced “rap” lyrics under the name “Tone Dougie.” As the Court explained, “This material was often interspersed with disclaimers that the lyrics were ‘fictitious’....”
Here’s an example of Elonis’s lyrics after his ex-wife got a restraining order against him:
"Is it thick enough to stop a bullet? ... And if worse comes to worse, I’ve got enough explosives to take care of the State Police and the Sheriff’s Department."
And here’s another example:
"That’s it, I’ve had about enough/I’m checking out and making a name for myself/Enough elementary schools in a ten mile radius to initiate the most heinous school shooting ever imagined/And hell hath no fury like a crazy man in a Kindergarten class."
Authorities took those postings seriously. A grand jury indicted Elonis for making threats against multiple people. During his trial. Elonis said he was emulating Eminem’s rap lyrics about Eminem’s fantasy of killing his own ex-wife. But Elonis’s ex-wife and others testified that they considered Elonis’s posts to be serious threats — and felt fear. The jury convicted Elonis on four of five counts.
But the Supreme Court ruled that “Elonis’s conviction cannot stand.” Why? Because it “was premised solely on how his posts would be understood by a reasonable person.”
While the “reasonable person” standard is acceptable in civil suit, it’s not acceptable in criminal cases, the Court said. It’s the standard for negligence, but criminal law requires more, namely, intent.
Did the Supreme Court get this decision wrong, especially in this era of school shootings? Was the result a victory for Elonis and free speech but a loss for society?
In short, putting faith in the Supreme Court’s stepping in and upholding laws that prohibit hate speech over the internet might be an act of faith over experience.
If government outlaws speech, it’s censorship, and censorship can violate the First Amendment. But private individuals can limit speech, and that doesn’t count as censorship. Arguably, it counts as responsibility and morality.
Michael Prince, in banning 8chan from Cloudflare, did the right thing. But it’s not a solution, of course.
As Prince pointed out in his Aug. 5 blog: “Unfortunately, we have seen this situation before, and so we have a good sense of what will play out. Almost exactly two years ago we made the determination to kick another disgusting site off Cloudflare's network: the Daily Stormer.
"That caused a brief interruption in the site's operations, but they quickly came back online using a Cloudflare competitor. .... Today, the Daily Stormer is still available and still disgusting. They have bragged that they have more readers than ever. They are no longer Cloudflare's problem, but they remain the Internet's problem.”
Such hate-filled websites, of course, aren’t just “the Internet’s problem.” They’re a problem for anybody who might be the victim of violence inspired by such a website — anybody, for example, going to Walmart or church.
Hate speech deserves universal condemnation — from the president of the United States on down. The First Amendment gives broad protection to the untidy area of unpopular speech that includes hate speech.
I’m not suggesting that we toss out the First — or the Second — Amendment. But common sense needs to prevail somewhere on setting some limits or the bodies sacrificed on the altar of constitutional protections will continue to stack up.
What price is too high to pay? Will we reach a tipping point?
In the wake of the Dayton killings, Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, got drowned out on Aug. 5 when giving a speech at the site of the slaughter.
The crowd was chanting, “DO SOMETHING.”
Yes, but what?