Many news outlets aired stories this month about the 50th anniversary of mankind’s first steps on the moon.
On July 20, 1969, mankind stepped foot on the moon. A world-wide TV audience watched in awe. Has any event before or after united humanity the way that first lunar trek did?
But soon, we as a nation stumbled. We spilled blood and treasure in Vietnam and Cambodia, and later in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In 2003, President George W. Bush fired Lawrence Lindsey, his economic advisor, for saying that the war in Iraq might cost $100 billion to $200 billion. Of course, Bush thought that figure was far too high.
He had estimated $50 billion to $60 billion as the cost of the war in Iraq at its outset. Bush’s prediction was way too low, but so was Lindsey’s.
What kind of amazing feats could this nation have accomplished if it had spent the attention and money on space exploration instead of a war waged over the fabricated existence of WMD — “weapons of mass destruction,” or should that be “words of mass deception”?
One thousand billion equals 1 trillion. A Brown University “Costs of War” study released in mid-November 2018 by the Watson Institute puts the cost of our post 9/11 wars at $5.9 trillion — almost $ 6,000 billion. The wars include those in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan.
So much wealth has been squandered, and so many lives have been lost or severely impaired. Democrats and Republicans share the blame.
The total failure to reign in spending was painfully obvious when Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, and Republican Steven Mnuchen, secretary of the Treasury, hammered out a deal for raising the federal government’s debt ceiling.
On July 25, the House of Representatives, on a vote of 284-159, passed the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, and the Senate passed it 67-28 on Thursday. It suspends the debt limit through July 2021.
Who needs a &%%5E! debt ceiling? Restrictions! Limits! Phooey! We need governmental freedom to spend, spend, spend....
Good grief! The current debt exceeds $22 trillion.
The generation before the Boomers bears some blame, for sure, but the Boomers arguably bear the brunt of the blame.
The debt that the Boomers are passing to subsequent generations is immoral. It’s generational injustice — call it GI. Oldsters are passing on their profligate debts to youngsters, hamstringing the younger generations’ options.
And magnifying the GI is the fact that this nation has a crumbling infrastructure. Many roads and bridges need replacing. Missourians are aware of that problem. Water systems need upgrading, and gas pipelines need replacing.
Train service is spotty. It’s totally lacking in some areas. For any of us travelers who have taken advantage of rapid train service in foreign countries, the lack of adequate train transportation over here is embarrassing.
Part of a necessary infrastructure has yet to be built. High-speed cable connections to the internet are a vital part of a modern infrastructure but are still lacking in some areas, especially rural ones.
Reliable, high-speed internet service is essential, like electricity. It’s a link to so many economic and educational advantages.
Speaking of educational advantages, many students graduating today are saddled with student debt that Boomers simply didn’t face. On June 25, the Washington Post reported that student debt stands at $1.6 trillion.
That debt robs many of these young people of the opportunity of amassing wealth through purchasing a home. Living in their Boomer parents’ basement spares some of them the cost of rent, but these basement dwellers are deprived of the opportunity to build wealth through appreciating home values.
So are renters. It’s really not fair.
Student debt certainly can complicate the decision of whether to start a family.
The weight of existing debt, of course, can tip the scale against taking on the expense of raising children.
Boomers, by and large, were exercising their power in institutions of higher education when the term “higher” increasingly reflected the price of the education. Again, it’s not fair.
Few Boomers would want to live beyond their means and then pass their debt to their offspring. But what Boomers aren’t doing individually, they’re doing collectively.
They’re sucking the lifeblood of the younger generations to pay for their reckless Boomer spending.
It’s shameful what Boomers collectively have done. I’m a Boomer, and I think my generation has been a failure in too many respects. We haven’t mended our fences, our infrastructure.
We’ve skipped routine maintenance, and so the costs of repair and replacement will continue to rise. But most of all, we haven’t stopped spending when the tax money was gone.
We Boomers deserve to be sent out on an ice floe — but we’ve even depleted the ice. Damn! We’ve plundered our very Earth, that beautiful blue planet that the astronauts saw from their lofty vantage point.
Depleted forests, rising sea temperatures and sea levels, extinction of many plant and animals species — what hath we wrought? Simply said, we hath wrought rot: rot of our infrastructure and rot of our Earth herself.
We Boomers have been plunderers. Collectively, we seem to be a bunch of selfish pigs, living beyond our means and saddling succeeding generations with the burden of paying our debts as well as cleaning up our sty.
Is this judgment too harsh?
Republicans, I used to think, were perhaps more financially responsible than Democrats, but now I’m not so sure. The recent tax cut didn’t come with a concomitant spending cut.
We Boomers did accomplish another massive build-up in the size of our prison system.
The Clinton administration, with its policies such as mandatory minimum sentences, helped spur that growth.
So now our 5% of the world’s population has 25% of its prisoners. We’re Number One! The announcement on July 25 that the federal system will step up executions won’t do much to curb the prison numbers and is, of course, controversial. Relaxation of laws prohibiting marijuana should help in the same ways that repealing prohibition of alcohol did.
The choices on how to spend wealth have such huge consequences. “No taxation without representation” is a good principle. But that principle is violated when older generations leave younger generations with a huge debt that the younger ones had no say in creating.
What kind of reparations could compensate the younger generations for the Boomer’s blundering and plundering?
I don’t know. Boomers have dug a hole that will be difficult to climb out of. Younger generations face a steep challenge which they had no say in creating.
That’s the tainted legacy of generational injustice.
Sandy Davidson is a professor at the Missouri School of Journalism and a Curators’ Teaching Professor at MU. She is an attorney for the Missourian