Since 1820, Missouri has had 43 attorneys general. Wikipedia tells me that 12 of those have been Republicans, including the first and five of the seven men who have held the office in the last 50 years.
Eric Schmitt is No. 43. Like his six immediate predecessors, he is seeking to use the office as stepping stone. He wants the U.S. Senate seat Roy Blunt is giving up. Nothing wrong with ambition. I think, however, that there is something wrong with how he is pursuing his — something that seems to contradict the job description as “attorney for the state.”
I don’t mean that he wants to abandon Jefferson City for Washington after less than one term. He is just following the example of Josh Hawley. At least, unlike Hawley he didn’t vow not to leave the attorney general’s office early, just before doing that very thing.
Before Hawley, the tradition had been to serve at least two four-year terms before trying to move up. That’s what John Ashcroft, John Danforth and William Webster, all Republicans, and Democrats Jay Nixon and Chris Koster did. Nixon, in fact, set the all-time record of four terms as attorney general before being elected governor.
Ashcroft became governor and Danforth a senator. Koster, a Republican before he switched to Democrat, lost to Eric Greitens for governor. Webster, I’d forgotten, followed his two terms as the state’s attorney with a two-year federal prison sentence after a conviction for embezzlement while in office. Nixon beat him for governor.
No, what Schmitt is doing wrong is that he is abusing his current office in pursuit of his next. I can’t imagine that any of his 42 predecessors filed anything close to his number of politically motivated lawsuits, on state time and spending state money.
You’ve seen in the newspaper that he has sued everybody from the Columbia Public Schools to China. You’ve seen that he wants to prevent educators from following the best medical advice to combat COVID-19 and to interfere with the Biden administration’s effort to slow the flood of Latin American immigrants at the southern border. That’s the U.S. border with Mexico, not Missouri’s border with Arkansas. You’ve seen others, many others.
What you haven’t seen are reports of victories in those lawsuits.
Oh sure, he has bullied some local decision-makers into submission. See, for example, the University of Missouri curators’ refusal to support President Mun Choi’s recommendation of requiring on-campus anti-COVID masks.
No, what he’s winning is the applause, to be followed by the money, of the Trumpians who have taken over the Republican Party in Missouri and across the country. It would be amusing if it weren’t so troubling to watch the candidates for that senate nomination maneuver for The Donald’s favor.
That brings me to the most worrisome aspect of Schmitt’s campaign: He may be the best of the Republican bunch in a Republican-leaning state. What he’s doing now isn’t all he has ever done. For starters, his online autobiography tells us, he founded the Habitat for Humanity chapter at his alma mater, Truman State. He got into politics, he says, to advocate for his autistic, non-verbal son. In the state Senate, he passed some bipartisan legislation, and it wasn’t all tax cuts.
Compare that to the record, if not the rhetoric, of his loudest competitor, who slunk out the door in disgrace part-way through his only term in elected office. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has a good deal of money available, is no doubt hoping those two ruin each other, but that would leave her as the nominee. There are at least a couple of other, even less appealing, candidates.
You’ll notice that I haven’t mentioned a Democratic candidate. That’s because I don’t know much about any of those who have announced so far. Our only Democrat holding statewide office, Nicole Galloway, has said she’s quitting after her term as state auditor. Koster has gone into business in St. Louis.
I was astonished, as I suspect you were, to learn that somebody named Lucas Kunce raised more money last year than any other candidate of either party. He’s a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative years ago. Look him up and you’ll find that he’s a Cole County boy, a Yale and MU law graduate, a 13-year Marine Corps officer, now working with a new progressive nonprofit.
Are those credentials and that money enough to be competitive? We’ll find out.
And the question recurs: If not Eric Schmitt, who?