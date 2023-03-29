I have been watching this School Board election more than any before.
Really since being surprised last fall to see my friend John Potter put in. Then there’s the saga of Chuck Basye, the most attention-garnering candidate maybe ever. And a whole bunch of school-related issues in the news.
John Potter is a regular guy, growing up locally of quite humble means. Discovering an aptitude for the building trades, this blue collar family man of three daughters in CPS was not politically inclined, until school policies hurt his household hard.
After pandemic school closures seemed to extend for what seemed an eternity, remote school didn’t offer much learning, but it did lead to screen-addicted youngsters and one less parent’s take-home pay.
He circulated a petition for school reopening, at least for the willing.
After required masking of low-risk young children seemed set for perpetuity, he next objected to that, too. Then he joined up with a collection of other concerned parents who made attending school board meetings together a habit, following topics such as: disabled student welfare, academic performance, curriculum transparency, etc.
From a drag performance that middle schoolers attended without parental notice to the latest substandard state-issued district ratings, it’s like the news cycle has been following Potter’s talking points, while his group Facebook page crossed 1,500 members.
Such controversial issues are uncomfortable for those used to more polite society, and the world could use more diplomacy. But here we are.
Chuck Basye, if elected would sure “ruffle some feathers” as his campaign manager stated.
Either love or despise seems to be the binary reaction, as no soul exists who’s undecided on the former Missouri House Education Committee chair.
Even if elected, Chuck would be a solitary vote on a seven-member panel, and therefore achieve zero of his policy suggestions. But he’d get screamed at — a lot.
The thing is, the School Board is out of balance, and when concerned citizens get more and more frustrated and feel shut out, it’s stronger voices that attract those percolating electoral desires.
All seven candidates, though, bring something to the table.
April Ferrao has kind of been doing the work of a board member for about 15 years now. The parent who wins the head wonk award appears very well-versed in district policy, both of good and bad.
She holds no obvious stereotypical ideology or axe to grind, so seems well-poised to ask harder, substantive questions, particularly on raising the bar on learning expectations.
Paul Harper touts his auditing background to give a needed review of the district’s books. A la former School Board member Paul Cushing and in a way as former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
Sole incumbent Chris Horn is a well-spoken professional, who points out by serving only three years already, his reelection would maintain relative institutional knowledge, which is in shorter supply these days.
Everything is OK, and when it’s not, the district will try harder, like the communication channels which need improvement.
John Lyman is the happy progressive, promising to listen to anybody and everybody, while describing public ed as a “group project.”
He has encouraged everyone should read the “1619 Project” series, or at least watch the TV show. He blasted Basye for pointing out a school library book with dirty words, as if it’s the new “Catcher in the Rye”; as if to say: get with the times, Chuck!
Multicolored James Gordon yard signs have popped up around town like the daffodils. That stands to reason, as he is the most woke candidate you’d ever want to meet.
His social justice one-liner gems can be found in any recent candidate forum reporting. He’s obviously a true believer and can be commended for being unapologetically upfront about it.
Maybe that’s what sufficient voters in town desire. If Gordon is elected, our fair city will sure up its progressive bona fides, and it can be imagined his photo might find its way onto socially conservative state Sen. Mike Moon’s office dartboard.
Yours truly won’t presume to persuade readers how to vote, but the above candidate order could be interpreted as a subtle preferential hint.
We at least need engaged folks who will ask harder questions and get real about what the 21st century classroom is actually like.
