I have been watching this School Board election more than any before.

Really since being surprised last fall to see my friend John Potter put in. Then there’s the saga of Chuck Basye, the most attention-garnering candidate maybe ever. And a whole bunch of school-related issues in the news.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you