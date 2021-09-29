“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”
- Sting
The school mask wars continue, as many districts are requiring them, even for fully vaccinated students. Meanwhile, the state attorney general is suing Columbia Public Schools for doing so. (Editor’s note: The district is allowed to maintain its mandate for now, according to a court ruling Tuesday, the Missourian reported.)
Somewhere in the mix is how parents feel about the whole situation. A number of parents don’t like these perpetual requirements, and a small percentage have enrolled their students elsewhere.
But let’s instead extend our sympathy to those parents who have heartfelt concerns about the safety of their own schoolchildren — kids who might very well have received a COVID-19 vaccine just as soon as it is FDA approved, who diligently wear a mask everywhere while still being exposed daily to classmates who do not take the same precautions. And these parents expect their child’s school to have diligent disinfectant protocols and social distancing with strict mask wearing, perhaps even when outside. These parents also would desire vaccine passports to enter the school at all.
Should these parents continue to be denied this valuable peace of mind?
Well, public school districts are political entities, so darn it if political arguments continue; and since not everyone agrees with these comprehensive measures, that might be frustrating. Such is the challenge of collective action — we’re all in this together, but we’re also sometimes stuck with each other.
However, individual families can create such an environment by opting for online school or homeschooling. That is not for everybody, so perhaps one or more of the local private schools could accommodate. But many parents can’t afford that. There could be public school solutions, though.
What if the public school district could designate at least some school campuses as following enhanced COVID-19 protocols? Perhaps, like how there have long been magnet schools featuring specific curriculum strategies, this could be COVID-19 comprehensive.
If the magnet route is not feasible, a school district could outsource that by forming a charter school. Charter schools, contrary to popular misconception, are still public schools.
Traditionally, the politics of school options have had a stereotype of being pushed by conservatives, to support their desired priorities. Therefore, it is high time we modernized to apply school options to left-leaning parents too.
There are also controversies about race relations perspectives in the classroom. Let’s just say here that some people like these new strategies, while some are at least skeptical. But what about parents who would proactively desire their children to be taught such perspectives?
While there is not sufficient political momentum to do so districtwide, why should progressive-minded parents still be denied?
Can you imagine a school for your child, or grandchild, that is fully climate conscious, teaches democratic socialism is good and the founding fathers were obviously bad? The core curriculum could be free to embrace critical race theory. Gender-neutral bathrooms would obviously be the default, transgender support groups could have a dedicated staffer and local Black Lives Matter marches could be common field trip options. Such a school could guarantee diverse kids a safe space to be themselves.
Still, I hypothetically floated this vision to a local conservative individual, but they responded they wouldn’t want their tax dollars going to that kind of stuff. Ah, isn’t this the beauty of education liberty where parents could participate in some program or another to facilitate their own dream education environment?
It’s time to call a truce on the education culture wars. Whether on COVID-19 precautions, curriculum strategies or larger world philosophies: where broad consensus is not yet possible, let’s extend liberalized school options for everybody.
Columnist Steve Spellman hosts “The Mid-Missouri Freedom Forum” on 89.5 FM KOPN at 5 p.m. every Tuesday.