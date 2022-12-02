“Adrift: America in 100 Charts” by Scott Galloway caught my attention by chance at the Columbia Public Library. I should have known about him before. This book debuted in October as a New York Times best-seller. He has three previous books and a popular podcast and has become a social media star.
“Adrift” is Galloway’s fourth book. His first, “The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google” put him on the media map. He also has a podcast, is a tech industry critic, a financial entrepreneur and a marketing professor at New York University.
A few months ago, an article in the New York Times asked, “Is Scott Galloway the Howard Stern of the Business World?” His firm Prof G Media employs 11 writers, researchers and marketers.
Galloway aspires to be “the most influential thought leader in the history of business” and has the opinionated personality to achieve it. He doesn’t appear to be pushing a particular ideological or partisan point of view, but I’m sure particular charts could up particular reactions.
I didn’t know all this when I read “Adrift.” I like graphics, and I especially like people who attempt to use facts to figure out where we have been and where we might be going. I just soak up his data and short commentary and appreciate his common sense recommendations for what the U.S. needs to do to take get back on track.
“Adrift” is divided into 10 parts, with 100 charts, and a total of about 252 pages. The charts are simple, straightforward and clear. There are bar charts, line charts and neat concentric circles with the later time period shaded to highlight change over time. Each has a short narrative interpreting the charts. Additionally, Galloway clearly states the source of each chart.
To make them more memorable, I reorganized about 20 of the charts most closely relating to issues that fit into four categories to assist my remembering them: social ties; higher education; inequality; and health and welfare indicators. There are another 80 charts dealing with topics such as corporate profits, international trade and media transformation that are equally interesting.
Galloway observes that social ties among Americans have declined with 15% of men and 10% of women saying they have no close friends. As recently as 2008, 71% of Americans reported they talk to neighbors, in 2017 it was 54%. Marriage rates are about one-half of what they were in 1970. That may be related to the 45% of Democrats and 35% of Republicans who have concerns about a child marrying someone from the opposite party. The figure was 4% for each party in 1960.
Higher education has not kept up with social change. A college degree has become an entry requirement to the middle class with one-third of jobs requiring college or master’s degrees in 2020 compared with 16% in 1973.
The U.S. has many fewer apprenticeships, an alternative path to the middle class, compared with other several European countries. The demographics of college has changed with 60% of college enrollment in 1970 being men, in 2021 it’s 40.4%. Universities’ endowments increased 44% between 2020 and 2019 but their enrollments only increased 6.5%. Galloway argues elite universities have become more like hedge funds as a place for the wealthy to store their wealth.
Galloway presents several indicators of increasing economic inequality. CEO-to-worker compensation increased to 351 in 2020 from 21 in 1965. Wage earners have not received their fair share of productivity increases. Converted to 2021 dollars, the minimum wage was $10 in 1970 and declined to $7.25 in 2021. If the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity increases, it would now be $22.18. Stated another way, productivity increased 72%, but hourly wages increased 9%.
And middle-class income isn’t going as far. In 1970, it took 2.3 years of median household income to cover the median home sale price; in 2020, it takes 4.3 years.
Several health and welfare indicators deserve attention. The U.S. life expectancy has increased from 70 years in 1960 to 79 in 2019 — and, while not mentioned by Galloway, has declined the past three years. The rest of the world has almost caught up with the U.S. where their life expectancy increased from 53 to 73 years over the same time period.
We have reduced capacity for mental health care as indicated by the number of psychiatric inpatient beds decreasing from almost a half million in 1970 to less than 200,000 in 2014. The U.S. in 2021 had 629 inmates per 100,000 people, compared to 132 in the U.K., 103 in France, and 71 in Germany and 37 in Japan. Incarceration is expensive and re-entry into society has proven difficult and costly. Overall U.S. population growth is slowing to about 7.4% each year in the past decade, about half of what it was in the 1970s. Slower growth is due to a lower birth rate and an increase in drug overdoses and suicides.
Galloway offers several recommendations, among them are simplifying the tax code to reduce hiding non-wage income, restoring the child tax credit adopted during COVID-19 but recently allowed to expire because it reduces childhood poverty and establishing national service programs because it will restore our sense of national purpose.
Galloway is cautiously optimistic about America’s future, seeming to abide by President Bill Clinton’s “There is nothing wrong with America that what is right about America can’t fix.”
We are “adrift” he argues, not because we don’t have the resources or the know-how, but because we don’t have the political leadership. What’s missing in “Adrift” is a chart identifying what will it take for Americans to prepare, select and hold accountable future political leaders so America is no longer adrift.
