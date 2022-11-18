Aaron Krawitz, local actor and retired MU professor, opened a door of opportunity for me with his invitation to be a castaway on his monthly KOPN program “Marooned." The central premise of the program is that you are stranded alone on a desert island for the rest of your life when all you can take are six pieces of music. I could handle that solitude for a while, but not forever.
KOPN’s “Marooned” is modeled after a popular BBC radio broadcast called “Desert Island Discs,” which first aired in January 1942 and continues to this day. Krawitz first heard the BBC program as a graduate student in England in the 1960s. To date, there have been more than 3,000 guests on the popular BBC show including the individual Beatles, many American and British celebrities, doctors, sport stars, business officials, some common people, and lots of unknowns. A recent guest on BBC was American musician John Legend.
Krawitz has recorded 21 ”Marooned” programs with Columbians since his first interview with David Wilson in 2021. The local castaways include a radio personality, at least four guests with MU connections, several local public officials, a couple musicians and authors and a few entrepreneurs. In total, they selected about 120 songs of wide diversity. Of the 20 interviews, almost all of them included at least one piece of classical music; most had songs that were very popular, and a few included religious songs. I was surprised that the Beatles, Elton John, Bob Dylan, or Elvis Presley did not dominate and in fact were seldom mentioned. Listening to “Marooned” introduced me to some new music, but more importantly re-acquainted me with music, like that of Aaron Copland and some show tunes, I had forgotten.
My approach was not methodical. I just made a list of songs I like, probably because they are comforting in some way. Looking back, I see that I have several genres covered, but it was not by design. It was rather easy to make an initial list of about 20 songs, but trimming my song list to six songs was challenging. It must be like dieting — the closer you get to your goal, the tougher it gets.
I finally decided on nine songs that included three pairs of songs from which I would select one each to get me to six. I arranged them, mostly in the chronological order with which I had become familiar with them.
First is “This Land is your Land,” written by Woody Guthrie, but I selected the popular version song by Peter, Paul, and Mary. It is an anthem from the folk era that reminds me that we all must contribute to creating a community and keeping a beautiful nation.
Next was Simon and Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound,” because it reminds me of my wandering by hitchhiking in the late 1960s and early 1970s and captures the solitary excitement of the adventure with the security of knowing I had someplace to return to.
My third selection is Sam Cooke's, “A Change is Gonna Come,” which I remember from the radio in 1964 to 1965, the key years of the civil rights movement. The song provoked a lot of family and school discussion about social change. Now, I like it because of its hope and optimism that emanates from hard times.
Fourth is Steve Winwood’s “While you See a Chance” that was popular in 1981, probably the key year of my graduate education journey to becoming a professor. I may have rewound this song on my car’s tape cassette more than any other song. It was while I was writing my dissertation, a notoriously solitary undertaking. I must have found the directive “it depends on you” to be very encouraging.
I could have chosen any of at least a dozen Bruce Springsteen songs, but his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” is my No. 5. It is the story of a train going across our land picking up all kinds of people who jump on board. Springsteen says it is about the journey to heaven. I like the power of the music and the unifying theme.
No. 6 is the "Hallelujah Chorus" from the “Messiah” by George Frideric Handel, first performed in 1741. It was written for Easter but now is a popular song for choruses during the Christmas season. Now it is almost a secular tradition. For me, it competes with Beethoven’s ninth "Ode to Joy" in capturing what I hope is a triumphant journey of humanity.
I thought hard about moving up my No. 7 selection “Streets of London” by Ralph McTell that captures my observations and feelings about homeless men and women. I finally decided I preferred a more uplifting, and less sentimental, song if it was to be one of six songs I would be limited to the rest of my life.
For reassurance, and out of curiosity, I asked my six siblings and a couple friends what songs they would select. While they reinforced my selection of several artists from our generation, what I noticed was their enthusiasm for the challenge and how accepting we were for each other’s selection.
After much thought, I cannot identify another theme or topic, except perhaps choice of ice cream, about which we are so accepting of individual preferences. Instead of the stereotypic family arguments that disrupt Thanksgiving dinner maybe we should play “Marooned” and all compose lists of six songs we would like to hear the rest of our lives. We would find we have more in common than we expect and that most differences are interesting and perfectly acceptable. Regardless, we all would respect each other’s choices.
