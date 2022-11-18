Aaron Krawitz, local actor and retired MU professor, opened a door of opportunity for me with his invitation to be a castaway on his monthly KOPN program “Marooned." The central premise of the program is that you are stranded alone on a desert island for the rest of your life when all you can take are six pieces of music. I could handle that solitude for a while, but not forever.

KOPN’s “Marooned” is modeled after a popular BBC radio broadcast called “Desert Island Discs,” which first aired in January 1942 and continues to this day. Krawitz first heard the BBC program as a graduate student in England in the 1960s. To date, there have been more than 3,000 guests on the popular BBC show including the individual Beatles, many American and British celebrities, doctors, sport stars, business officials, some common people, and lots of unknowns. A recent guest on BBC was American musician John Legend.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you