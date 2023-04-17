Serviceberry trees

Serviceberry trees on the east side of Anheuser-Busch Natural Resources Building were blooming prettily last week. The small tree's blooms offer an early food source for insects. Birds, small animals and humans enjoy the delectable berries that follow.

 Courtesy of Janice Wiese-Fales

Pinky-purple blossoms appearing along the branches of Missouri’s native redbuds are a fulfilled promise of spring, while native dogwood blooms fatten for an encore. A majority of Show-Me state residents are most likely familiar with the floral show these two seasonal harbingers demonstrate. Less known, but every bit as charming, are the show Missouri’s two native serviceberries stage.

Downy serviceberry, Amelanchier arborea, is a smallish tree — if suckers are removed — that grows to 25 feet in urban landscapes and sometimes taller in a native setting. Its common name is a reference to fine hairs on its leaves and twigs. Running serviceberry, A. stolonifera, is a shrub with a propensity to sucker and spread into 4- to 6-foot tall thickets, hence the “running” epithet.

