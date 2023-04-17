Pinky-purple blossoms appearing along the branches of Missouri’s native redbuds are a fulfilled promise of spring, while native dogwood blooms fatten for an encore. A majority of Show-Me state residents are most likely familiar with the floral show these two seasonal harbingers demonstrate. Less known, but every bit as charming, are the show Missouri’s two native serviceberries stage.
Downy serviceberry, Amelanchier arborea, is a smallish tree — if suckers are removed — that grows to 25 feet in urban landscapes and sometimes taller in a native setting. Its common name is a reference to fine hairs on its leaves and twigs. Running serviceberry, A. stolonifera, is a shrub with a propensity to sucker and spread into 4- to 6-foot tall thickets, hence the “running” epithet.
An understory species, serviceberry’s profusion of slender-petaled white blooms, reminiscent of apple blossoms, often can be spotted in the wild in open areas or along wooded edges in spring. A close-up sniff of the dainty clusters of flowers, which appear before the plant’s leaves, whisper the plant’s membership in the rose family.
Blooms are followed by delicious blueberry-sized red fruits that turn purple when fully ripe. If you can beat the birds to them, you can enjoy the tasty treats fresh with your breakfast yogurt or cereal, in pancakes, muffins and pies, and as preserves. All delicious. And here’s a bonus: serviceberries’ fall foliage is brilliantly gorgeous in shades of red, gold and orange.
An exact number of serviceberry species growing in this country and in Canada is elusive, in part because of their tendency to cross-pollinate and form hybrids. A good estimate is about 25. In addition to serviceberry, Amelanchier spp. (pronounced am-uh-LAN-kee-er) have several other common names — including shadbush, shadblow, juneberry and saskatoon.
First used in 1805, the common name serviceberry seems to be one of those cases where European settlers misidentified Amelanchier as a Sorbis species — also in the rose family and berry-producing. Possibly sorbis berry became sarvisberry — a name still used — which became serviceberry.
A colorful folkloric explanation is that serviceberry’s blooms appeared at the same time as spring thaws opened impassable roads to circuit preachers who could then visit and hold “services.” The story goes that this included much-anticipated weddings, as well as funerals, since thawing soil allowed for the digging of graves.
Shadbush and shadblow refer to seasonal runs of an ocean-going fish called a shad that breeds in eastern coastal rivers in the spring when native Amelanchiers are blooming. And blow references an eruption of blooms. Bloma is the old English word for bloom.
Juneberry is easy to figure out. Saskatoon is derived from the Cree name for the berries: misâskwatômina. The city of Saskatoon in Saskatchewan was named for the berry-producing plant.
Along with dried, ground meat and fat, saskatoon berries sometimes served as an ingredient in pemmican, a vital energy-rich indigenous nations foodstuff.
Serviceberries contain more iron than blueberries, and are a great source of potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins C, B6, A and E. In addition to dining on the tasty, nutritious fruits, indigenous peoples used them as medicine for a wide variety of ailments.
Wood from Amelanchier spp. is hard, strong and fine-grained, comparable to hard maple. It has been used for everything from tool handles and arrows to basket rims, combs and pipes.
Native trees are always a great choice for home landscapes and serviceberry’s smallish size and the fact that it is widely adaptable to a variety of sites makes it especially attractive. Grown in full sun, serviceberries produce more blooms and more fruit.
There also are several cultivars — known as nativars — with enhanced features:
‘Regent’ is a compact shrub that grows to 6 feet tall and 4- to 8-feet wide and is decently drought tolerant with yellow and red fall color.
‘Autumn Brilliance’ is a 25-foot hybrid with a rounded growth habit and exceptional fall color.
‘Apple’ is a drought-tolerant hybrid with a graceful, rounded form that grows to 25 feet and “blows” profusely with blooms that sometimes are tinged pink.
‘Princess Diana’ is a little taller at 30 feet with a spreading growth habit and red fall color.
‘Cumulus’ is a narrow upright tree — 25 feet tall and 12 feet wide with clouds of white blossoms. ‘Rainbow Pillar’, 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide, and ‘Standing Ovation’, 15 feet tall by 4 feet wide — are additional slim varieties, both with beautiful fall color.
Take a spring walk on campus and see MUBG’s serviceberry trees:
- Near Switzler and Lafferre halls on the Francis Quadrangle.
- Northeast corner of Mumford Hall.
- East side of Anheuser-Busch Natural Resources Building.
- North side of the Bond Life Sciences Center.
