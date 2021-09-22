I would like to welcome the 2021 freshmen class with my version of a welcoming speech/essay, with my apologies to Mary Schmich.
In 1997 the Chicago Tribune published Mary’s essay, “Advice, like youth, probably just wasted on the young,” or the “Sunscreen Speech.” It was wrongly attributed as a commencement speech supposedly given by author Kurt Vonnegut at MIT. That never happened.
If you haven’t yet, I urge you to read her essay because Schmich did provide one piece of strong advice: Wear sunscreen. You don’t want skin cancer when you’re 65.
Without sounding like a wise old man — which I am — accept my belated welcome, for you have been in class for over a month. Enjoy your time in Columbia and in college.
You are at an age where taking care of yourself without your parents’ oversight is a primer for the rest of your life — unless you’re a Dr. Sheldon Cooper or a Nola Ochs. You may want to join a sorority or fraternity. You may want to join one of the university’s or college’s many sporting or non-sporting organizations. You may already be counting the days until you graduate.
Your primary purpose in college is to excel in your education in the field of your choosing. And choosing your major is one of your first adult decisions within the walls of the university or college. Your own “field of dreams” may change more than once over your time in school. Who knows, you may find micro-economics or astrophysics fascinating.
You may want to get a job to lighten your tuition load or simply to have some extra spending money. I strongly suggest that you entertain the idea of working in one of the customer service industries, like a restaurant or retail. The experience you will gain will make you a better salesperson, supervisor, entrepreneur and person.
Student loans are not the only way to pay for college. There are hundreds, if not thousands of scholarships available for you to explore. Some require only a letter of interest, some an extensive essay. Still others may require that you belong to a specific ethnic or religious group, or are studying a specific field, etc. I have a friend who went through undergraduate and graduate schools on scholarships and grants and still had money left over when she graduated with her master’s degree in social work.
Do not be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Post-secondary academia is hard, especially with all of the distractions beating on you. There are tutors, usually at no additional cost, waiting for you for most of your classes.
Register to vote. If your parents are claiming you as a dependent, you may want to register and vote in your hometown, either in-person or by mail. If you are independent of your family’s financial grip, or just don’t want to go home in the middle of the week, register in Columbia. Call the County Clerk’s office for more information. This is now your town, and you are our political future.
Keep a calendar handy and schedule time for classes, time for work, time for homework, time for volunteering, time for play and time to sleep. Adults sometimes forget that volunteering, play and sleep are important for your mental health.
Limit your party time. This is not to say “stay home and become a recluse,” but choose your party time wisely. Partying with friends before a “big” test is not usually a good idea. This is especially true when the test is at 8 a.m. the next morning.
Be kind to the faculty. You probably know more about them through the student rumor mill than they know about you. Many will forget your name outside of the classroom setting if they knew it at all. If you meet your faculty member outside of the classroom, please say “Hi” and remind them who you are.
Meet people from different nations, cultures and religions. This is your chance to learn about the world without leaving Columbia. We have a large Chinese, Japanese, Russian, African, Middle Eastern and European presence in our schools, so take advantage of their friendships.
Now is a great time to establish your credit so someday you can buy a car, a house or Shaq’s multi-million dollar yacht. Become an expert in money management. Open a checking account with a debit card and a savings account, get a credit card but do not use it unless it is an emergency or you have the money to pay off the debt quickly.
But trust Mary and me on one thing: Wear sunscreen.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of his commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.