Local control of public schools is the textbook example of American democracy. School board elections are frequent, generally low cost and easy to enter.
Since being an unsuccessful candidate for the Columbia School Board in 2001, I have observed our annual school board elections closely and finally decided to dig into the election results provided by the Boone County Clerk Briana Lennon in an attemp to understand how much difference there is within the school district boundaries and whether voters act “strategically” to benefit their most favored candidates.
On April 4, voters elected April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman to fill three seats on the Columbia School Board. Ferrao received 11,547 votes, Harper 9,662 votes, and Lyman 8,828. The next four candidates were not elected but had rather similar vote counts with Chuck Basye receiving 7,732 votes, Chris Horn, the incumbent candidate, receiving 7,467 votes; James Gordon receiving 6,950 and John Potter attracting 6,580.
There were 23,406 ballots cast by voters for CPS school board candidates. This is not all the 26,860 ballots cast in Boone County since Centralia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Southern Boone County and Sturgeon school districts also had board elections. About 22% of registered voters participated in the 2023 municipal election. This compares to 23.5% last year when there was a mayoral election and 19% in 2001 when I was a losing candidate.
At 7 p.m. on election night, I posted my predictions on Facebook, based solely on my observing lots of elections. I was not supporting any candidates. I expected that Ferrao, Basye and Horn would be elected. I figured Ferrao was heavily favored because she was the only woman on the ballot. I thought Basye would do well because of previous electoral success as a state representative and his media notoriety, and a presumed intense following. Additionally, Basye was the leader in raising campaign contributions, many from outside Columbia. I thought the incumbent Horn would be re-elected because of his name recognition and being an incumbent. I was one for three. It is good I don’t bet.
I commented on Facebook that the results would likely depend on the influence of the Columbia National Education Association (CMNEA). Unfortunately, all we have is circumstantial evidence about the electoral importance of teacher associations. All three winners were endorsed by CMNEA, and incumbent Horn, who was not endorsed this time, was endorsed when he was elected three years ago.
I have often heard the claim that teachers have undue influence because they make up a disproportionate portion of the electorate. While it is possible that CMNEA has influence among voters, its influence is not because they have so many voters. According to the CPS budget, there are about 1,532 full-time teachers and 1,256 non-teaching employees in the district, for a total of 2,788 full-time employees. Because some are part-time, there are more actual people employed by CPS. If they all reside in the school district and all voted, they would comprise at least 12% of voters.
Voters can select more than one candidate to fill each seat that is open. In 2023, CPS voters could vote for one, two, or three candidates — or for no candidates if they were not interested in the school board. This opens the possibility of strategic voting — voting for fewer candidates so that the most preferred candidate’s support is not diluted.
It is difficult to investigate factually the extent of strategic voting because election results are summary results, not individual ballots. But some speculation is possible. There were 23,406 ballots cast by voters in precincts comprising CPS. If those voters all choose to vote for three candidates, then the total number of votes received by the seven candidates would be 70,218. But it is not. It is 58,838 or 83.7%. In total, CPS voters are casting 83.7% of the votes that they could legitimately cast. If all voters voted for three candidates, this number would be 100%. If all voters vote for two candidates this index would be 66.6%, and if all voters only voted for one candidate, it would be 33.3%. While it is subject to interpretation, my conclusion is that overall, strategic voting is not widespread, but there is variation across the precincts in CPS.
Excel calculated this strategic vote percentage for each precinct in CPS. All put one district are in the range of 74% to 92%. The Fourth and Fifth wards have high scores meaning they tend to vote a full ballot, and absentee voters as a group tend to be on the low side suggesting they are devoted to a particular candidate. The outlier are Precincts 15, 17 and 22 located northwest of Columbia, in the county, which had a score of 54% and where Basye was the highest vote-getter. It is likely these voters voted strategically since the average voter selected fewer than two candidates.
Ferrao carried most precincts in the city except for several precincts in Ward 5, while Basye carried most of the precincts in the county, but Ferrao was not far behind. Potter and Basye did relatively better in the Fifth Ward than in the rest of the CPS precincts. Ward 5 is considered the most conservative ward in the city. In fact, the basis of my election night prediction that Basye would win a school board seat rested mainly on the Fifth Ward also having an election for the Columbia City Council.
With the 2,448 absentee ballots cast being about 1,000 more than last year, I suspected one candidate was driving the increase. This is unlikely. The three winning candidates overall were the top three candidates among the absentee votes. Horn did a little better, and Basye a little worse among the absentee voters than the election day voters, but the election outcome would have been the same.
We should sincerely thank all seven candidates for being an integral part of democratic local governance. To preserve self-government we need candidates — more candidates. Perhaps the quickest way to improve local campaigns is for unsuccessful candidates to stay in the political arena and run again someday.
