Chris Starbuck recommends the American hornbeam, or musclewood tree, Carpinus caroliniana. Shown here are the tree’s pretty fall foliage and the resemblance of its mature trunk to rippling musculature.
Choosing plants for landscapes in a time of escalating heat and unpredictable rainfall has made gardening a gambling sport. Gardeners who pay attention to which of their landscape plants are more tolerant of our climate’s changing behavior know that instead of adding another hydrangea — the Greek root word in the genus name, hudor, means “water” — it might be a good idea to duplicate a garden plant with proven staying power.
At Mizzou Botanic Garden’s (MUBG) recent program, "Adapting Home Landscapes to a Changing Climate," presenter Chris Starbuck shared a list of drought tolerant plants based on his observations of plant performance. What follows — for your consideration — are profiles of a tree, a shrub and two perennial plants he recommends, three of which are native.
