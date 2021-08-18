Arguably the greatest soccer player of all time changed teams last week. The 34-year-old Argentine Lionel “Leo” Messi had spent his entire career thus far with Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.
But in recent years, the club’s management made a long string of bad decisions. This team had arguably the best front three goal scoring attacks ever, but in 2017 they sold Brazilian Neymar for over $200 million (smart). L ast year, they dumped Messi’s remaining right-hand man Luis Suarez.
Last summer, Messi was fed up and asked to move elsewhere, but contract complexities forced him to stay put for the last year on his very, very lucrative contract.
The season ending in May crowned the Suarez-led Atletico Madrid as champions of the Spanish league, while Barcelona limped in at a disappointing third place.
Messi’s contract expired at the end of June. Coming back to the negotiating table, he actually wanted to stay with Barcelona, but that turned out to be impossible as the team had been bleeding money, going into deep debt as the pandemic hit.
The straw that broke the camel’s back seems to be that an investment firm bought a stake in the cash-starved Spanish league itself, a condition of which was to instill a salary cap.
Messi reportedly offered to take a 50% salary cut, but the club would still be way over the salary cap. More secondary stars might still need to be shed to stay out of the red. How the mighty have fallen. Business professors the world over have a new case study for their textbooks.
A small handful of suitors had a prayer to score the great Messi, and it turned out to really be only one: Paris St. Germain has endlessly deep pockets, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments.
International football, or soccer, is big business, with the big domestic leagues of Europe being a serious export, particularly in TV and streaming rights. NBCSN streams all of the English Premier League season to the U.S. CBS now carries Italy’s Serie A here. The French Ligue 1 can be found via the now surely jubilant BeIN network, while the Spanish La Liga had moved to ESPN+ recently, just before Messi went from Spain to France. ESPN still has the German Bundesliga stateside, featuring my man, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.
Meanwhile, back in CoMo, there has been turnover in the Mizzou Athletics front office. As readers have surely caught on the front page(s) of the Missourian, and every other local media outlet, we have a new athletic director. It’s a high profile gig, and comes with a nice six-figure salary, which seems to match the labor market for such a key role.
Arguably the sweetest deal is for the outgoing A.D., Jim Sterk, whose golden parachute pays him about half a million bucks annually for the next two years for not being here anymore. Both get paid a lot less than the head football coach, of course.
You can read the press conference quotes about winning and being champions and all, which indicate Mizzou intends to go all in on keeping up with the Jones in the highly competitive SEC.
At some point higher education institutions have to decide if they primarily are a learning and research institution and/or a player in the sports-entertainment industry — and to what degree big college sports conferences, like the SEC, serve as minor leagues for the professional NFL and NBA.
European pro soccer instead makes no bones about this, for good or for bad. For instance when Leo Messi was 13, he moved from youth soccer in Argentina with his parents, half a world away to Spain, where young Leo rose through the Barcelona club’s youth Academy. He had the overt goal of becoming a pro athlete, while the club covered some specialty medical treatments he needed. Elite prospects can debut for the first team in their mid-late teens these days, performing for global audiences without the distraction of keeping up college grades.
As we enter an era when college players start to get paid (a little), perhaps we’ll get more realistic about who is primarily a student and also participates in athletics, and who’s primarily here as an athlete but secondarily a student.