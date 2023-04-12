Our Missouri legislature has money coming out of its ears, and fights still break out.
With helicopter money from the Feds, and an inflation-boosted post-COVID economy rockin’ along, the treasury is swimming in cash. The governor’s State of the State address this winter had both sides of the aisle cheering for once, as the social spending bounty inspired Democrats to rejoice as well.
With this short-term revenue windfall, let’s tackle the deferred priorities most of us can easily agree on, like roads, shoring up depressed state worker pay, public defenders and prison conditions.
Near $1 billion for a good chunk of deferred maintenance on Interstate 70, including three lanes each way through Columbia, is a darn good place to start.
State worker wages need a reasonable cost of living adjustment on top of catch-up from years of leaders suppressing market-based raises, ignoring labor economy realities.
They say public defenders are chronically overwhelmed, so boost this necessary service.
Put extra into funding prisons, so there’s more “corrections” going on in the Department of Corrections, to turn off-track lives around into responsible citizens again upon release, rather than the old “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” philosophy.
Ah, but not all subsidies for this and that are smooth sailing. Upon closer inspection, the details about tax credits for day care providers sound more narrowly defined than headlines might imply. Even if passed, it’s tough to be too optimistic on their widespread effects after considering if enough new caregivers also might exist to take these new, supposed jobs.
A related headline from last week’s Missourian sums up the nature of our world today, “Diaper tax debate reveals irreconcilable opinions.” Two senators are described as growling at each other from across the aisle about what degree of tragedy it is that the state charges sales taxes on Pampers.
A better way to “help” working poor parents deal with today’s real cost of living challenges would be to just offer a more broad-based child tax credit. You got a kid, here’s some extra cash. Spend it on: outsourced child care, diapers, shoes, your electric bill, transportation — whatever you want. But many politicians would rather pull on hearts strings and manipulate their constituents. (Editor’s note: The House did pass a child tax credit bill on March 29 and it has been sent to the Senate for a hearing.)
Better yet, if the GOP leadership is eternally intent on tax cuts, transition these niche welfare apparatuses instead into cutting the state income tax under a certain income level to zero, regardless of whether you have children.
Yes, you read right, dear reader: a truly progressive income tax regime would be (relatively) much preferable to this endless monkeying around with welfare components.
While we’re it, in dream mode, that is, let’s remove some stress from working Missourians who earn under a certain moderate amount, by exempting them from having to file a state income tax return at all. Leave April 15 to rich people.
Ideally we’d have leaders proclaiming ours is a nation where people have the ability and freedom to earn a living in the way they so choose, to stand on their own two feet. Members of traditional nuclear families primarily support each other. Family, friends, neighbors and social circles are then the natural safety net, with community aid groups beyond that. Then add up the myriad federal welfare programs — a third of our state budget is already social services — and try to say with a straight face that all of the above is still insufficient.
But back in the real, convoluted world, personal property taxes are on the chopping block, though this proposal doesn’t have a snowball’s chance against an opposition tsunami from recipient public school groups. Even regular everyday nonpolitical Missourians will scratch their heads about how that revenue would be replaced.
Marijuana can be grown and sold above board these days, and the state likes this because special taxes are rolling in above expectations. Expect that to keep coming. On top of that, municipalities got in on their own gravy train after last week’s election.
Likewise, sports betting is already happening around here — legal or not — so they might as well legalize it, too. With the intention to get more sin tax revenue, that is. One rub is the casinos want to protect their carved out turf, and are demanding those darned video gaming machines, which have already smothered many a gas station and liquor store all over the place, get torn out as part of any possible deal.
There will be the usual race to the finish in the next few weeks, with plenty more drama to come as fodder for armchair pundits.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
