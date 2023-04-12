Our Missouri legislature has money coming out of its ears, and fights still break out.

With helicopter money from the Feds, and an inflation-boosted post-COVID economy rockin’ along, the treasury is swimming in cash. The governor’s State of the State address this winter had both sides of the aisle cheering for once, as the social spending bounty inspired Democrats to rejoice as well.

