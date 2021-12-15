Although the 2022 Missouri legislative session does not start until the beginning of January, our legislators have been pre-filing bills since Dec. 1.
On Dec. 4, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the first confirmed case of the COVID omicron variant in St. Louis.
What do these two seemingly unrelated stories have in common? Our Republican legislators are working hard to prevent mandatory vaccinations, mask wearing and quarantines from stopping the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that by Dec. 2, more than a half-dozen bills had been filed that would prevent mandating vaccinations by employers, schools and other entities or would consider “natural immunity” as a substitute for receiving the inoculations. Today, that number has close to doubled.
OK, those who caught the omicron variant in the U.S. have had mild symptoms, but from the reports I have read and heard, that is because most of those afflicted had received their complete COVID-19 vaccinations.
It appears that our Republican legislators are ignoring the science, the experts in the field and real-time reports from organizations such as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which stated that there was a 55% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last half of November — before the omicron variant struck the Show-Me State.
An example from one legislator who must hate his constituents: Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, has pre-filed HB 1768 that would prohibit an employer from discriminating “against an employee in compensation or in a term, condition, or privilege of employment based on the employee's COVID-19 vaccination status.”
In other words, Lewis wants non-vaccinated employees who have a higher potential for spreading SARS-CoV-2 and all of its variants to freely mix with the general population without fear of an employer taking any action against that employee.
The number of patients entering hospitals with the delta variant without being vaccinated is increasing. Almost 90% of those being hospitalized have not received one dose of a vaccine, creating a hospital ICU and emergency room crisis like we saw in the first half of 2020.
According to Anthony Fauci, that number will continue to rise as the weather gets colder and we spend more time together indoors.
Many of my friends over 65 have health problems that make them more susceptible to possible illness from the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19. I am fortunate that I am relatively healthy and have had my vaccines and the booster, but I'm becoming nervous that too many of our citizens remain unvaccinated and unmasked.
The latest reports indicate that just fewer than 49% of eligible Missourians, one out of every two people you meet, are not fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
And, our state government is doing next to nothing to resolve this situation. I have not heard Gov. Mike Parson suggest that our fellow Missourians be vaccinated, wear a mask or social distance, and it appears that he has not signaled the potential dangers of the delta and omicron variants. He has done next to nothing.
Missouri is not the only state with a super-majority of GOP legislators, or governors, showing such irresponsibility to their constituents. Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined nine other state attorneys general to successfully sue the president concerning the federal mask mandate for companies with federal contracts and over 100 employees.
In addition, Schmitt is asking parents to video or photograph children wearing masks on school playgrounds to “be sent to a state sanctioned email for further investigation of this tyranny” of the schools requiring masks, “without their or parental permission.” Is this even legal?
Why are Missouri’s GOP elected officials fighting to prevent the vaccination against SAR-CoV-2 and its variants? A similar question is being asked about why the Republican-led legislature wants to limit voting rights and is gerrymandering the new congressional districts in Missouri. The answer: because they want complete and unfettered control of the state government.
Missouri state GOP-elected officials have fears that the passage of Democratic proposed social programs, like providing benefits to our citizens, expanding the Medicaid system in Missouri or supporting free and fair elections, would deplete their ability to maintain supermajority control of both Houses and the governor’s office. They are doing this without regard to the health and welfare of their constituents.
As we approach the New Year, join me in making a communal resolution to stop the authoritarian rule of our GOP “leadership” in Jefferson City and to protect our citizens based on sound and scientific actions against this pandemic.